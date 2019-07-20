शहर चुनें

फरियादी बनकर आईजी ने लिया थानेदार का इम्तिहान, पास होने पर दिया यह इनाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 05:13 PM IST
फरियादी बनकर शिकायत दर्ज कराते आईजी ए सतीश गणेश
1 of 5
फरियादी बनकर शिकायत दर्ज कराते आईजी ए सतीश गणेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा रेंज के आईजी ए सतीश गणेश ने शनिवार को फरियादी बनकर मथुरा के एक थानेदार का इम्तिहान लिया। पहचान छिपाकर थाना हाईवे पहुंचे  आईजी को कोई भी पुलिसकर्मी पहचान नहीं पाया। उन्होंने अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराई। जब आईजी ने अपनी पहचान बताई तो सभी पुलिसवाले दंग रह गए। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए आगे क्या हुआ..
up police mathura police agra ig ig a satish ganesh ips officer
