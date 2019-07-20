फरियादी बनकर आईजी ने लिया थानेदार का इम्तिहान, पास होने पर दिया यह इनाम

{"_id":"5d32fb768ebc3e6d1214f219","slug":"ig-a-satish-ganesh-inspected-the-police-station-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u092e\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फरियादी बनकर शिकायत दर्ज कराते आईजी ए सतीश गणेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईवे थाना के थानेदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईवे थाने में आईजी ए सतीश गणेश व फरियादी