आशिक ने धोखे से किया गर्भवती, अब कोख में पल रहे बच्चे को जन्म देने पर अड़ी युवती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला एटा Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 06:39 PM IST
etah police arrested of young man for rape charges
रेप पीड़ित - फोटो : self
प्यार में धोखा मिलने के बाद आठ माह की गर्भवती युवती ने कोख में पल रहे बच्चे को जन्म देकर हक के लिए लड़ने की तैयारी कर ली है। वहीं पुलिस ने धोखेबाज युवक को कार्रवाई कर जेल भेज दिया है। 
शहर निवासी एक युवती को सब्जी विक्रेता राशिद निवासी पटियाली गेट से इश्क हो गया था। जिसके चलते दोनों के बीच संबंध भी बन चुके थे। उसी के चलते युवती आठ माह की गर्भवती हो गई थी।

इसे देख राशिद ने उसके साथ शादी रचाने से इंकार कर दिया था। जिसकी रिपोर्ट लड़की ने कोतवाली नगर में दर्ज कराई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। 

युवती धोखेबाज प्रेमी को कड़ी सजा दिलाने के लिए कोर्ट में फरियाद करने की बात कह रही है। कोर्ट के निर्णय और डीएनए टेस्ट के बाद आरोपी की मुसीबत बढ़ सकती है। 

यह है मामला 
etah news love sexual assault sexual harassment pregnant love affair arrested

