ताज महोत्सव के लिए रचा गया गीत, ये हैं पंक्तियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 05:56 PM IST
dharohar will be taj festival theme
ताज महल - फोटो : SELF
पर्यटन विभाग ताज महोत्सव 2018 की तैयारियों में जुटा हुआ है। इस बार महोत्सव की थीम धरोहर रखी गई है। गीतकार सुशील सरित के थीम सांग ‘अपनी धरोहर जमुना जल है, प्रेम की गरिमा ताजमहल है ’ को चुना गया है। 

इसको संगीत और स्वर देंगे गजल गायक सुधीर नारायण। वहीं महोत्सव में 25 फरवरी को बालीवुड के पार्श्व गायक अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य नाइट होगी, उनका नाम भी तय हो गया है। 

18 से 27 फरवरी तक होने वाले ताज महोत्सव का शुभारंभ मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम पर आधारित नृत्य नाटिका से होगा। महोत्सव समिति ने बालीवुड गायक आदित्य नारायण, भूमि त्रिवेदी के नाम तय कर दिए हैं। 
taj mahal taj festival bollywood singer singer sudheer narayan song taj mahotsav 2018

