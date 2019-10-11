शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय दीक्षांत समारोहः कुलाधिपति ने दिए मेधावियों को मेडल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 12:18 PM IST
पदक मिलने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ फोटो खिंचाते राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री व कुलपति
पदक मिलने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ फोटो खिंचाते राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री व कुलपति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय का 85 वां दीक्षांत समारोह शुक्रवार को हुआ। इस दीक्षांत समारोह की अध्यक्षता कुलाधिपति राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने की वहीं मुख्य अतिथि उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा थे।
पदक मिलने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ फोटो खिंचाते राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री व कुलपति
पदक मिलने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ फोटो खिंचाते राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री व कुलपति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल व उपमुख्यमंत्री
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल व उपमुख्यमंत्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के साथ कुलपति व अन्य
दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के साथ कुलपति व अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में शामिल हुईं छात्राएं(फाइल फोटो)
दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में शामिल हुईं छात्राएं(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
