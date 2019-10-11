डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय दीक्षांत समारोहः कुलाधिपति ने दिए मेधावियों को मेडल

{"_id":"5da01e758ebc3e013a3e4c7a","slug":"dbra-university-convocation-anandi-ben-patel-dinesh-sharma-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u092d\u0940\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0903 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पदक मिलने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ फोटो खिंचाते राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री व कुलपति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल व उपमुख्यमंत्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के साथ कुलपति व अन्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में शामिल हुईं छात्राएं(फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला