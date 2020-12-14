शहर चुनें
ताजमहल पर टिकटों की कालाबाजारी का 'खेल', एएसआई कर्मी ने तीन गाइड पकड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 10:47 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के गेट पर सोमवार दोपहर को भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) के कर्मचारी ने एक गाइड को टिकटों के साथ पकड़ लिया। वह दूसरी बार पांच पर्यटकों को लेकर ताजमहल में प्रवेश कर रहा था। दोनों बार उसने अपनी अलग-अलग आईडी से ताज के टिकट बुक कराए थे। ऐसा करते दो गाइड और पकड़े गए। 
