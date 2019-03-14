शहर चुनें

'शौर्य चक्र' से नवाजे गए फिरोजाबाद के जांबाज विजय कुमार यादव, सीमा पर किया था आंतकियों को ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 06:04 PM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार को प्रदान किया शौर्य चक्र
1 of 5
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार को प्रदान किया शौर्य चक्र
फिरोजाबाद के वीर सपूत ने गर्व से जिले का सिर ऊंचा किया है। नगला गुलाल निवासी सेना के नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार यादव को शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया। राष्ट्रपति भवन में महामहिम रामनाथ कोविंद ने उन्हें यह सम्मान गुरुवार को प्रदान किया। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण व तीनों सेनाओं के अध्यक्ष मौजूद थे। 
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार को प्रदान किया शौर्य चक्र
सैन्य अफसरों के साथ विजय कुमार यादव
पत्नी-बेटे के साथ नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार
नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार यादव
