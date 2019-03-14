{"_id":"5c8a4627bdec2214492a8428","slug":"army-jawan-vijay-kumar-honored-with-shaurya-chakra-by-president-ramnath-kovind-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0924\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार को प्रदान किया शौर्य चक्र
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार को प्रदान किया शौर्य चक्र
सैन्य अफसरों के साथ विजय कुमार यादव
पत्नी-बेटे के साथ नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार
नायब सूबेदार विजय कुमार यादव