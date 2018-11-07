शहर चुनें

Agra: South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook visited Taj Mahal

दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला किम जुंग सुक ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Wed, 07 Nov 2018 01:54 PM IST
किम जुंग सुक ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार
किम जुंग सुक ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला किम जुंग सूक ने बुधवार सुबह ताजमहल का दीदार किया। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ताज सुबह 9 से आम पर्यटकों के लिए बंद रहा। 
उन्हें राज्य अतिथि का दर्जा दिया गया है। दौरे के दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश के मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा और रीता बहुगुणा जोशी भी साथ थे। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) अधीक्षण पुरातत्वविद वसंत कुमार स्वर्णकार ने एएसआई एक्ट के तहत ताजमहल के बुधवार सुबह ढाई घंटे बंदी का नोटिस जारी किया था। 

ताजमहल के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी प्रवेश द्वार सुबह नौ से बंद रहे। इन गेटों पर बने टिकट काउंटर से टिकटों की बिक्री एक घंटे पहले यानी सुबह आठ बजे से ही बंद कर दी गई। 
 

 

south korean first lady kim jung sook taj mahal diwali
