टापाखुर्द नाले के पास खेत में मिला बालिका का शव

टापाखुर्द नाले के पास खेत में मिला बालिका का शव

Agra Bureau Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 11:12 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

फिरोजाबाद। थाना उत्तर के टापाखुर्द नाले के समीप खेत में नवजात बालिका का शव पड़ा दिखाई दिया। मौके पर पहुंची थाना उत्तर पुलिस ने शव की शिनाख्त कराने का प्रयास किया पर उसका कोई पता नहीं चल सका। पुलिस को आशंका है कि किसी ने बाहर हत्या करके शव को यहां फेंका है।

थाना उत्तर के टापाखुर्द नाले के किनारे स्थित बनवारी लाल के खेत में नवजात बालिका का शव शौच को गए लोगों को जब पड़ा दिखाई दिया। इसकी जानकारी होते ही मौके पर भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर एसएसआई थाना उत्तर अनिल कुमार पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।

उन्होंने बालिका के शव की शिनाख्त कराने का प्रयास किया लेकिन शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी। पुलिस ने शव को जिला अस्पताल भेजा है। बताते हैं कि बालिका का चेहरा काला पड़ा हुआ है।

थाना पुलिस को आशंका है कि कहीं बालिका की तंत्र क्रिया में हत्या तो नहीं की गई है। इस संबंध में एसएसआई थाना उत्तर अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि बालिका की हत्या करके शव फेंका है। बालिका नए कपड़े पहनी थी।






नूरजहां और उसकी नवजात बेटी
Agra

चलती ट्रेन में नूरजहां ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, महिला यात्रियों ने कोच में कराया प्रसव

बिहार की रहने वाली एक महिला ने चलती ट्रेन में बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। महिला रेलयात्रियों ने चादरों के पर्दे बनाकर कोच में ही उसका प्रसव कराया। टूंडला रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन रुकी। यहां से जच्चा-बच्चा को सीएचसी ले जाया गया। दोनों स्वस्थ हैं।

25 नवंबर 2018

फोरलेन: नदरई में हटाए गए अतिक्रमण
Agra

फोरलेन: नदरई में हटाए गए अतिक्रमण

25 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी से हत्यारों तक पहुंचने में जुटी पुलिस
Agra

सीसीटीवी से हत्यारों तक पहुंचने में जुटी पुलिस

25 नवंबर 2018

भाकियू के 200 कार्यकर्ताओं पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Agra

भाकियू के 200 कार्यकर्ताओं पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

25 नवंबर 2018

डीएम आवास में तैनात होमगार्ड की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया जाम
Agra

डीएम आवास में तैनात होमगार्ड की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया जाम

25 नवंबर 2018

सूखी नहरें और रजबहा, टेल तक नहीं पहुंचता पानी
Agra

सूखी नहरें और रजबहा, टेल तक नहीं पहुंचता पानी

25 नवंबर 2018

धर्म संसद में जिले से जाएंगे 10 हजार लोग
Agra

धर्म संसद में जिले से जाएंगे 10 हजार लोग

25 नवंबर 2018

मनरेगा घोटाला: कई अफसरों पर गिरेगी गाज
Agra

मनरेगा घोटाला: कई अफसरों पर गिरेगी गाज

25 नवंबर 2018

हाथरस के व्यापारी से लूट में चार पकड़े
Agra

हाथरस के व्यापारी से लूट में चार पकड़े

25 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या की सरगर्मी से पुलिस रही अलर्ट
Agra

अयोध्या की सरगर्मी से पुलिस रही अलर्ट

25 नवंबर 2018

