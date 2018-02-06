अपना शहर चुनें

बिना आधार नहीं मिलेगा वेटरनेरी विवि में ‘दाखिला’

Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 08:30 PM IST
बिना आधार नहीं मिलेगा वेटरनेरी विवि में ‘दाखिला’
मथुरा। उत्तर प्रदेश पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय पशुचिकित्सा विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय एवं गो-अनुसंधान संस्थान मथुरा ने प्रवेश परीक्षा का रोस्टर जारी कर दिया है। इसके मुताबिक कालेज ऑफ वेटरनेरी साइंस और कालेज ऑफ बायोटेक में विभिन्न कोर्सेज के लिए आवेदन करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को आधार लगाना होगा।
पशुचिकित्सा शिक्षा के लिए प्रदेश के एक मात्र विश्वविद्यालय ने सोमवार को आगामी शैक्षिक सत्र के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा का रोस्टर जारी किया। इसके मुताबिक विश्वविद्यालय के कालेज ऑफ वेटरनेरी साइंस के बीवीएससी एंड एएच पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के लिए पीवीटी 2018 की परीक्षा 20 मई और मुख्य परीक्षा 24 जून को होगी। इसी कालेज के डिप्लोमा इन वेटरनेरी फार्मेसी एवं वेटरनेरी एक्सटेंशन पीवीईटी 2018 के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा आठ जुलाई को आयोजित की जाएगी। विश्वविद्यालय के कालेज ऑफ बायोटेक में बीएससी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी व इंडस्ट्रियल माइक्रोबायोलॉजी एवं एमएससी/एमवीएससी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी और वेटरनेरी स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रम एमवीएससी व पीएचडी पाठ्यक्रम को आवेदन जारी कर दिए गए हैं। कुलसचिव प्रो. पीके शुक्ला के अनुसार विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से संचालित सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जाएंगे। इस सत्र सेे आवेदन पत्रों पर सिक्योरिटी के लिहाज से क्यूआर कोड अंकित होगा और आवेदन पत्र को आधार नंबर से लिंक किया गया है।

