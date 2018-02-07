अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura ›   सैनिक के बैग से महिलाओं ने पार किए 50000

सैनिक के बैग से महिलाओं ने पार किए 50000

Agra Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:42 PM IST
सैनिक के बैग से महिलाओं ने पार किए 50000
डेमो - फोटो : डेमो
कोसीकलां (मथुरा)। एटीएम से रुपये निकालते समय तीन महिलाओं ने एक सैनिक के बैग से 50 हजार रुपये पार कर दिए। बाहर निकलने के बाद सैनिक ने रुपये गिने तो उसे इस बात का पता चला। इसके बाद उसने महिलाओं को पकड़ लिया और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। तीनों महिलाएं मध्य प्रदेश की घुमक्कड़ समुदाय की हैं।

बताए अनुसार गांव हुसैनी निवासी सैनिक प्रेमसिंह छाता तहसील में एक जमीन की रजिस्ट्री कराने जा रहे थे। इससे पहले सब्जी मंडी स्थित स्टेट बैंक के एटीएम से उन्होंने रकम निकाली। इसी बीच एटीएम के केबिन में तीन महिलाएं घुस आईं। उन्होंने किसी तरह सैनिक के बैग से पचास हजार रुपये निकाल लिए और रफूचक्कर हो गईं। बाहर निकलकर सैनिक ने रकम गिनी तो उसे चोरी का पता चला। इसके बाद सैनिक और उसके परिवारीजनों ने भागदौड़ कर महिलाओं के पकड़ लिया और रकम बरामद कर ली। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी महिलाओं को हिरासत में ले लिया। इंस्पेक्टर पहुप सिंह ने बताया कि महिलाओं से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

sonebhadra school headmaster eat poison leave suicide note
Varanasi

सोनभद्र में प्रधानाध्यापक ने जहर खाकर दी जान, सुसाइड नोट में बताया कारण

सोनभद्र जिले के अरंगी जूनियर हाईस्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक ने बुधवार को जहर खाकर खुदकुशी कर ली।

7 फरवरी 2018

changes in units of samajwadi party.
Lucknow

निकाय चुनाव में हार पर गिरी गाज, सपा ने मेरठ-अलीगढ़ के नगर अध्यक्ष बदले

7 फरवरी 2018

Two student fails to give board exam as they didnot get admit cards
Shahjahanpur

प्रवेश पत्र नहीं मिलने से दो और छात्र परीक्षा से वंचित

7 फरवरी 2018

Rani Sati temple constructed at Sendhwa fort activists protest over glorification of social evil
Madhya Pradesh

ऐतिहासिक सेंधवा किले में सती मंदिर बनने का विरोध, हजारों लोगों की आस्था से जोड़ा मामला

7 फरवरी 2018

Chhattisgarh High Court directs for abortion minor gangrape victim delivers baby
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने दिए गर्भपात के निर्देश, नाबालिग गैंगरेप पीड़िता की डिलीवरी हुई

7 फरवरी 2018

Opposition raise SMHS attack in assembly of jammu and kashmir
Jammu

J&K: विपक्ष ने विधानसभा में उठाया पाक आतंकी को भगा ले जाने का मामला

7 फरवरी 2018

police arrested couple for killed daughter
Agra

बेटी के हत्यारे मां-बाप को MP पुलिस ने एटा में पकड़ा, ऐसे लगा सुराग

7 फरवरी 2018

electric equipment damage on rise due to fluctuation
Shahjahanpur

वोल्टेज घटने-बढ़ने से फ्यूज हो रहे ट्यूब लाइट और बल्ब

7 फरवरी 2018

Peacock died in mathura accidentally
Agra

मथुरा में संकट में राष्ट्रीय पक्षी, दो माह में मर चुके 15 से अधिक मोर

7 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan government cut financial power of sarpanch
Jaipur

9891 सरपंचों की 'जेब' पर सरकार ने लगाई सेंध

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

मथुरा में शादी समारोह में विवाद, दबंगों ने चलाई गोलियां

मथुरा में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान हुए विवाद में गोलियां चलीं। विवाद में करीब दो लोग घायल हो गए हैं जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल, पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

7 फरवरी 2018

UP BOARD EXAM BEGINS, 1 CAUGHT ATTEMPTING EXAM FOR ANOTHER CANDIDATE 3:02

मथुरा: बोर्ड परीक्षा देते मिली फर्जी छात्रा, प्रशासन ने उठाया ये कदम

7 फरवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH POLICE ENCOUNTERS 12K BOUNTY CRIMINAL YOGESH IN VRINDAVAN MATHURA 2:08

यूपी पुलिस ने कान्हा की नगरी से दबोचा ये इनामी बदमाश

6 फरवरी 2018

WANTED ROBBER ARRESTED AFTER ENCOUNTER WITH POLICE IN MATHURA 1:22

मथुरा में इनामी बदमाश के साथ एनकाउंटर...देखिए फिर क्या हुआ

6 फरवरी 2018

UP DEPUTY CM REACHES MATHURA, ADDRESSES SEVERAL PROGRAMS 2:08

मथुरा पहुंचे डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा, गौ पालन पर दिया ये बयान

3 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

unemployed youngsters sell pakoda in lucknow to protest pm modi remark.
Lucknow

बीएससी-एमबीए पास युवाओं ने बेचे पकौड़े, बोले- रोजगार के लिए धन्यवाद मोदी जी! तस्वीरें

7 फरवरी 2018

villagers start protest of yogi minister Swatantra Dev Singh
Varanasi

योगी सरकार के मंत्री स्वतंत्र देव सिंह की चौपाल में ग्रामीणों का हंगामा

7 फरवरी 2018

one injection and 10 rupees gives aids
Kanpur

मरीज काेई भी हाे तीन खुराक दवा के साथ एक इंजेक्शन अाैर मिल जाएगी यह लाइलाज बीमारी

7 फरवरी 2018

मुख्यमंत्री का हमीरपुर दौरा 10 को
Hamirpur (Himachal)

मुख्यमंत्री का हमीरपुर दौरा 10 को

7 फरवरी 2018

प्रेरणा अभियान से विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में हुई वृद्धि
Hamirpur (Himachal)

प्रेरणा अभियान से विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में हुई वृद्धि

7 फरवरी 2018

अब अंडरग्राउंड केबल से होगी बिजली सप्लाई, 20 घरों से हुई शुरुआत
Gorakhpur

अब अंडरग्राउंड केबल से होगी बिजली सप्लाई, 20 घरों से हुई शुरुआत

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.