
स्कूल में पशु बांध रहे ग्रामीण, बच्चे परेशान

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 11:37 PM IST
टूंडला। सरकार निरंतर सरकारी स्कूलों की दशा सुधारने को प्रयासरत है। वहीं प्राथमिक विद्यालय नगला धीरी में समस्याओं का अंबार लगा है। स्कूल का मुख्य गेट बरसात के दिनों से ही टूटा पड़ा है। विद्यालय परिसर में ग्रामीण पशु बांध देते हैं जो बच्चों को चुटैल कर रहे हैं।

प्राथमिक विद्यालय नगला धीरी में 51 बच्चे पंजीकृत हैं। विद्यालय में नीतू धाकरे व दिनेश शर्मा बतौर शिक्षक तैनात हैं। विद्यालय की बाउंड्री वाल व मुख्य गेट टूटे पड़े हैं। विद्यालय परिसर में कुछ ग्रामीण पशु बांध देते हैं। जिससे न सिर्फ गंदगी हो रही है बल्कि ये पशु आए दिन बच्चों को चुटैल भी कर रहे हैैं।


हैरानी की तो बात यह है कि शिक्षक भी पशु बांधने का विरोध नहीं करते। विद्यालय का मुख्य गेट बरसात के सीजन से ही टूटा पड़ा है।

ग्रामीणों से पशु बांधने को लेकर कई बार विवाद भी हुआ है, किंतु वह मानते नहीं। दबंगई से पशु बांधते है। बाउड्रीबॉल न होने से विद्यालय में आंधी से गिरे पेड की लकड़ी भी ग्रामीण उठा ले गए हैं।



विद्यालय परिसर में पशु बांधने की जानकारी नहीं है। यदि विद्यालय प्रांगण में पशु बांधे जा रहे हैं तो गलत है वह जानकारी कराते हएु कार्रवाई की जाएगी।


ग्राम प्रधान, ग्राम पंचायत नगला सिंघी







बौद्ध धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा
Agra

बोले दलाई लामा, बंटवारे के समय हुई भगदड़ के कारण है कश्मीर घाटी में अशांति

बौद्ध धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा ने कहा कि कश्मीर घाटी में आतंकवाद और अशांति का मुख्य कारण देश का बंटवारा है। बंटवारे के समय भगदड़ के कारण यह समस्या पैदा हुई है। धैर्य और दृढ़ निश्चिय से ही इसका समस्या का समाधान होगा।

3 दिसंबर 2018


विरोध प्रदर्शन करते तीर्थ पुरोहित
Agra

गोवर्धन में धर्म स्थल तोड़े जाने के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे देशभर के तीर्थ पुरोहित

3 दिसंबर 2018

अलीगंज पुलिस ने बरामद की 1100 पेटी गैर प्रांतीय शराब
Agra

अलीगंज पुलिस ने बरामद की 1100 पेटी गैर प्रांतीय शराब

3 दिसंबर 2018

टीका लगने से नहीं हुई बच्चे की मौत
Agra

टीका लगने से नहीं हुई बच्चे की मौत

3 दिसंबर 2018

हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत
Agra

हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत

3 दिसंबर 2018

तामहल में प्रवेश के लिए गेट पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
Agra

ताजमहल का दीदार करने के लिए उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, एएसआई की व्यवस्थाएं हुईं फेल

3 दिसंबर 2018

कर्जमाफी में सरकार ने कया भेदभाव
Agra

कर्जमाफी में सरकार ने कया भेदभाव

3 दिसंबर 2018

फोरलेन निर्माण के लिए नदरई में फिर लगाए गए निशान
Agra

फोरलेन निर्माण के लिए नदरई में फिर लगाए गए निशान

3 दिसंबर 2018

मौसम का बदलाव पड़ रहा स्वास्थ्य पर भारी
Agra

मौसम का बदलाव पड़ रहा स्वास्थ्य पर भारी

3 दिसंबर 2018

बंदर की घुड़की से छात्र छत से गिरा, मौत
Agra

बंदर की घुड़की से छात्र छत से गिरा, मौत

3 दिसंबर 2018

