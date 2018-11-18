शहर चुनें

युवक की हत्या कर शव नाले में फेंका

युवक की हत्या कर शव नाले में फेंका

Agra Bureau Updated Sun, 18 Nov 2018 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

एटा। घर के बाहर बरामदे पर सोते समय विगत एक सप्ताह पूर्व लापता युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या के बाद आरोपियों ने युवक के शव को घर के सामने बने नाले में डाल दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

निधौलीकलां के मोहल्ला साड़ूपुरा निवासी संतोष (35) पुत्र रामपाल विगत 12 नवंबर की रात को घर के बाहर बरामद में सो रहा था। तभी अचानक वह लापता हो गया। जानकारी पर परिजनों ने उसकी तलाश की लेकिन उसका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। रविवार सुबह युवक का शव घर के बाहर नाले में पड़ा मिला। इस पर घर के लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी इलाका पुलिस को दी।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर पहुंचे मृतक के पिता रामपाल ने बताया कि उसके बेटे की मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। इसके चलते वह दो माह पहले एक लोहे के गोदाम से लोहा चोरी कर लाया था। इसके बाद गोदाम संचालक उससे रंजिश मानने लगा। आरोपी उसके बेटे को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी गई थी। पिता ने बेटे की हत्या कर शव को नाले में फेंकने का आरोप लगाया। पुलिस पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कह रही है।

