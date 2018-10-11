शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   जै थरा में करंट लगने से युवक की मौत

जै थरा में करंट लगने से युवक की मौत

Agra Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 11:29 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
जैथरा। नलकूप के लिए ट्रांसफार्मर पर तार लगाते समय करंट लगने से युवक झुलस गया। जिसे परिजन आनन-फानन में जिला अस्पताल में लेकर आए। जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। इस पर परिजन रोते बिलखते हुए शव को अपने साथ ले गए।


थाना जैथरा क्षेत्र के गांव नगला भूड निवासी गोपाल (20) पुत्र झब्बू सिंह उर्फ भूरे के खेत पर नलकूप लगा हुआ है। उसी के लिए युवक सुबह को ट्रांसफार्मर से तार लगा रहा था। उसी समय युवक करंट लगने से झुलस गया। इसकी जानकारी पाकर परिजन भागते हुए मौके पर पहुंच गए। मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने युवक को आनन-फानन में सरकारी एंबुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे युवक को चिकित्सकों ने देखते हुए मृत घोषित कर दिया। इसे लेकर परिजनों में चीत्कार मच गया और वे शव को अपने साथ अस्पताल से ले गए। वहीं पुलिस ने बताया कि परिजनों ने घटना की जानकारी थाने पर नहीं दी है।

Recommended

Fitness

बर्थडे स्पेशल: 76 साल की उम्र में भी अमिताभ बच्चन को फिट रखती हैं ये 6 खास बातें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Amitabh
Fitness

बर्थडे स्पेशल: 76 साल की उम्र में भी अमिताभ बच्चन को फिट रखती हैं ये 6 खास बातें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

fake thumb
Humour

बाजार में धड़ल्ले से बिक रहे हैं नकली अंगूठे, इस्तेमाल जानेंगे तो बाल नोच लेंगे अपने

11 अक्टूबर 2018

mannan wani
Jammu

J&K: अलीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी का स्कॉलर आतंकी मन्नान वानी ढेर, महबूबा ने जताया दुख

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का रोल करने पर खुल गई इस एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत, सिर्फ 20 मिनट के लिए मिल रही करोड़ों की फीस

11 अक्टूबर 2018

rakul preet singh
rakul preet singh
rakul preet singh
vidya balan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का रोल करने पर खुल गई इस एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत, सिर्फ 20 मिनट के लिए मिल रही करोड़ों की फीस

11 अक्टूबर 2018

बुधवार को स्वामी सानंद को पुलिस ने जबरन उठाया था
Dehradun

स्वामी सानंद के पोस्टमार्टम की तैयारी, 5 फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट्स की टीम पहुंचेगी एम्स

11 अक्टूबर 2018

triple murder in vasant kunj
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल हत्याकांड: 'बहन की दोस्ती ही नहीं, ये भी थी वारदात की वजह', चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi government over Rafale deal
India News

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे में बैकफुट पर क्यों है मोदी सरकार?

11 अक्टूबर 2018

indian passport
India News

इस देश का पासपोर्ट है दुनिया में 'सबसे ताकतवर', जानिए क्या है भारत की रैंकिंग

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आरबीआई का निर्णय करेगा फेस्टिव सीजन फीका
Personal Finance

4 दिन बाद बंद हो जाएंगे 90 करोड़ डेबिट कार्ड, फेस्टिव सीजन में होगी कैश की किल्लत

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Flipkart Debit Card emi offers
Tip of the Day

अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट सेल: डेबिट कार्ड पर EMI कैसे लें, एक-एक स्टेप में समझें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

updating date of birth, address in aadhaar card will change from next year
Business Diary

आपके आधार में होने जा रहे हैं यह बड़े बदलाव, थोड़ा मुश्किल होगा अपडेशन

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लव बर्ड्स से डरी केंद्र सरकार ने दिखाया उन्हें बाहर का रास्ता

11 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

इस बदनाम गांव के पीछे हैं रहस्यमयी कहानी, सिर्फ एक गलती ने बर्बाद कर दिए कई परिवार

11 अक्टूबर 2018

After Gujarat violence Statements of parents of accused
India News

गुजरात हिंसा: 'मेरे बेटे ने गुनाह किया है उसे सजा दो, निर्दोषों को क्यों भगा रहे हो'

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Tino Best who have slept with around 500 to 650 women, replied harbhajan singh in his own way
Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Business

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में आज फिर इजाफा, जानिए कितने बढ़े दाम

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

दरोगा ने देवियों पर की आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, भड़के लोग, एसएसपी ने किया लाइन हाजिर

आगरा के थाना फतेहाबाद में तैनात दरोगा केपी सिंह ने फेसबुक पर देवी-देवताओं के बारे में आपत्तिजनक बातें पोस्ट कर दीं। इतना ही नहीं, फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का बेहद आपत्तिजनक फोटो बनाकर पोस्ट किया।

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
कलेक्ट्रेट में मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर चाय बनाती महिलाएं
Agra

महंगाई के विरोध में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, महिलाओं ने कलेक्ट्रेट में मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर बनाई चाय

11 अक्टूबर 2018

स्टीव जॉन
Local Sports

पूर्व क्रिकेटर स्टीव जॉन ने वृंदावन में बताई, क्या है टीम इंडिया की सबसे बड़ी कमजोरी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्र से कुकर्म
Agra

महीनों से कर रहे थे गंदी हरकत, स्कूल नहीं जाने पर पिता से बांटा दर्द

11 अक्टूबर 2018

गोहत्या के बाद सड़क जाम।
Agra

गाय के अंग काटकर पेड़ पर लटकाए, माहौल बिगाड़ने की साजिश

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Rohingya
Agra

आगराः 16 रोहिंग्या मुस्लिमों को मिली क्लीन चिट, बांग्लादेशियों पर जांच का घेरा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

ड्रोन।
Agra

ताजमहल की सुरक्षा पर मंडरा रहा खतरा, चीनी के बाद टर्की ने रखा ताक पर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

छेड़छाड़
Agra

छात्रा से दोस्ती का बना रहा था दबाव, पकड़ा हाथ तो पहुंच गए जेल

11 अक्टूबर 2018

गैंगरेप
Agra

हाईवे पर चलते ट्रक में पति, बच्चों को बंधक बनाया, महिला के साथ गैंगरेप

9 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस
Agra

दरोगा ने मुकदमा लिखने के लिए 30 हजार रुपये की ली रिश्वत, ऑडियो हुआ वायरल

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

झगड़े के बीच हालात संभालने पहुंची पुलिस पर बरसे पत्थर, मौके से कुछ ऐसे भागना पड़ा

आगरा में पुलिस टीम पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ। इस हमले में एक सब इंस्पेक्टर और एक सिपाही घायल हुए। पूरी खबर जानने के लिए देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

8 अक्टूबर 2018

राम सीता 1:19

भगवान राम और माता सीता का भव्य विवाह देखने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़

7 अक्टूबर 2018

टोल 0:48

VIRAL VIDEO: टोल प्लाजा पर सिपाही की गुंडागर्दी, कर्मचारी पर थप्पड़ों की बरसात

5 अक्टूबर 2018

इंडिया न्यूज़ 0:54

सफाई नेता ने नगर निगम के अधिकारी को मारने के लिए उठाया जूता

3 अक्टूबर 2018

इंडिया न्यूज़ 0:58

नहीं सुधर रही यूपी पुलिस, वर्दी में बीयर पीते सिपाही कैमरे में कैद

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

रेप
Agra

नशे की हालात में हैवानियत की पार की हदें, पूरे परिवार की कर देते हत्या

10 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

आगरा जल निगम के जीएम को नमामि गंगे में लापरवाही पड़ी भारी, निलंबित

11 अक्टूबर 2018

अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम में भीड़। इनसेट- मृतक अभिषेक।
Agra

बारहवीं के छात्र ने की हत्या, घटना स्थल पर ही खोदकर गाड़ा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

थाने परिसर के भीतर मारपीट।
Agra

थाने में पुलिस के सामने मारपीट का वीडियो हुआ वायरल

10 अक्टूबर 2018

फ्रॉड।
Agra

फर्जी शिक्षक घोटाले का इनामी मास्टर माइंड गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

खून से लथपथ युवक।
Agra

ग्राउंड पर चिड़िया को दाना डाल रहे युवक को गोली मारी, सट्टेबाजी से जुड़ा है मामला

10 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.