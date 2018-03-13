शहर चुनें

पशु मेले में 544 पशुओं को दिया गया उपचार

Agra Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 07:24 PM IST

मैनपुरी-अजीतगंज। जागीर विकास खंड के ग्राम एलउआ में पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय पशु अरोग्य मेला का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य पशु चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. योगेश कुमार सारस्वत मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में मौजूद रहे।

पशु आरोग्य मेला में बांझपन चिकित्सा के तहत 79, पशु चिकित्सा के तहत 373 उपचार किया गया। वहीं, 11 पशुओं को कृत्रिम गर्भाधान का लाभ दिया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त 68 पशुओं का अन्य उपचार भी किया गया। इस दौरान एक गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। मुख्य पशु चिकित्साधिकारी डा. योगेश कुमार सारस्वत ने पशुओं में होने वाली बीमारियों के टीकाकरण एवं राष्ट्रीय पशुधन बीमा योजना के बारे में जानकारी दी। मेले में श्रीकृष्ण, राजू, नरेश कुमार, प्रमोद कुमार आदि पशुपालकों ने भी विचार रखे। इस दौरान डॉ. ज्योती यादव, डॉ. महेंद्र प्रताप, डॉ. अजय पाल सिंह, डॉ. सुरेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. विवेक पाल एवं चीफ फार्मासिस्ट, पशुधन प्रसार अधिकारी और पैरावेट मौजूद रहे।

