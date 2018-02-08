अपना शहर चुनें

हादसे में परचून कारोबारी समेत दो की मौत, बच्चा घायल

हादसे में परचून कारोबारी समेत दो की मौत, बच्चा घायल

Agra Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:10 PM IST
हादसे में परचून कारोबारी समेत दो की मौत, बच्चा घायल

मथुरा। अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में परचून कारोबारी समेत दो की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक बच्चा घायल हो गया। हादसा वाहन का इंतजार करते वक्त हुआ। कोतवाली छाता के गांव सैंमरी निवासी ब्रजभूषण गुप्ता (45) पुत्र वासुदेव गुप्ता परचून दुकानदार थे। बुधवार की शाम ब्रजभूषण घर जाने के लिए छाता बिजलीघर पर वाहन का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसी बीच बाइक सवार ने टक्कर मार दी। मौके पर परचून दुकानदार की मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने पुलिस की मदद से नयति हास्पिटल ले गए, पर चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। दूसरी घटना में छाता के गांव तरौली निवासी चरण सिंह (27) पुत्र भजनलाल की बाइक की टक्कर लगने से मौत हो गई, जबकि उनका नौ साल का बेटा ललित घायल हो गया। जैंत में साढू से मिलकर गांव लौटते वक्त जीएलए के समीप वाहन का इंतजार करते वक्त दुर्घटना हुई। जैंत और छाता पुलिस ने दोनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम को भिजवाया। हादसे में घायल युवती की मौत मथुरा। बुधवार की रात राया-सादाबाद मार्ग के गांव मदैम के समीप बारातियों से भरी मिनी बस ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में घुस गई थी। इसमें घायल हुई सिरिया की नगरिया निवासी प्रीति (22) पुत्री श्यामसुंदर गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गई थी। नयति हास्पिटल में इलाज के दौरान युवती ने दम तोड़ दिया।

