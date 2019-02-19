शहर चुनें

Agra

मांगों को लेकर बीएसएनएल कर्मचारियों ने दिया धरना

Agra Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 10:03 PM IST
मांगों को लेकर बीएसएनएल कर्मचारियों ने दिया धरना
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मैनपुरी। ऑल यूनियन एंड एसोसिएशन ऑफ बीएसएनएल के बैनर तले बीएसएनएल कर्मचारियों का तीन दिवसीय धरना जिला कार्यालय पर चल रहा है। धरने के दूसरे दिन कर्मचारियों ने प्रदर्शन कर अपनी मांगें शीघ्र पूरी किए जाने की मांग की।
आवास विकास स्थित कार्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन करते हुए बीएसएनएल कर्मचारी नेता शंकर बक्स सिंह का कहना था कि कर्मचारियों की सात सूत्री मांगों को लेकर कई बार सरकार से बात हो चुकी है। सरकार के लोगों ने आश्वासन भी दिया था, लेकिन आज तक उनकी मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है। जिसके चलते कर्मचारियों को धरना प्रदर्शन करने का निर्णय लेना पड़ा है। अभी तो ये तीन दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन है। इसके बाद प्रदेश और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे। सरकार शीघ्र उनकी मांगों को पूरा करे नहीं तो यह आंदोलन अपने विशाल रूप में पहुंचेगा। धरना प्रदर्शन के दौरान सरनाम सिंह, शिव प्रसाद, राजीव कुमार, राजवीर सिंह, रामप्रसाद, रामबहादुर, राकेश बाबू यादव, गंगा सिंह, दिनेश चंद्र यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

