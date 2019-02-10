शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   वंदे भारत ट्रेन का ट्रायल आज

वंदे भारत ट्रेन का ट्रायल आज

anant jainanant anant Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 10:59 PM IST
train kangra paprola
train kangra paprola - फोटो : demo
ख़बर सुनें
टूंडला। देश में निर्मित पहली सेमी हाईस्पीड वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (टी-18) का तीसरा ट्रायल सोमवार को किया जाएगा। यह ट्रेन सुबह नई दिल्ली से रवाना होगी। ट्रायल के दौरान ट्रेन नई दिल्ली से अलीगढ़ तक जाएगी और पुन: अलीगढ़ से नई दिल्ली वापस आएगी। रेलवे सूत्रों की मानें तो 15 फरवरी को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से हरी झंडी दिखाकर इस ट्रेन का शुभारंभ करेंगे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का पहला ट्रायल 29 दिसंबर और दूसरा ट्रायल दो फरवरी को किया जा चुका है। तीसरा व अंतिम ट्रायल सोमवार को किया जा रहा है। यह ट्रेन ट्रायल के तौर पर सोमवार सुबह नौ बजे नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से अलीगढ़ के लिए चलेगी। 10.30 बजे अलीगढ़ पहुंचेगी और फिर यहां से 10.55 रवाना होकर 12.25 पर दिल्ली में पहुंचेगी।

ट्रायल के दौरान ट्रेन की स्पीड 130 से 150 हो सकती है
दिल्ली-हावड़ा रूट के ट्रैक को देेखते हुए 16 कोचों वाली इस ट्रेन की अधिकतम स्पीड 130 के आसपास रखी जाएगी। सूत्रों की मानें तो 15 फरवरी को नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी इस ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर वाराणसी के लिए रवाना करेंगे।

Recommended

Bollywood

महेश आनंद की तरह ही बॉलीवुड के इन सितारों की भी मिली थी डेडबॉडी, मौत पर रहस्य बरकरार

10 फरवरी 2019

celebrities found dead
jiah khan
परवीन बाबी
एके हंगल
Bollywood

महेश आनंद की तरह ही बॉलीवुड के इन सितारों की भी मिली थी डेडबॉडी, मौत पर रहस्य बरकरार

10 फरवरी 2019

Naga Sadhu
Prayagraj

वसंत पंचमी: घर बैठे तस्वीरों में देखिए नागा साधुओं का शाही स्नान...

10 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya crowed
Religion

मौनी अमावस्या 2019: इस बार बेहद खास होगा ये दिन, ये उपाय करने से दूर होंगी सभी परेशानियां

10 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
Slipping and Sliding On Snow In Shimla and Manali
Shimla

शिमला में बर्फ ने मचाया कोहराम, यकीन न आए तो देखिए तस्वीरें

10 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

18 साल से पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहे थे महेश आनंद, ऑटो का किराया देने के भी नहीं बचे थे पैसे

10 फरवरी 2019

महेश आनंद
bollywood
bollywood
महेश आनंद
Bollywood

18 साल से पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहे थे महेश आनंद, ऑटो का किराया देने के भी नहीं बचे थे पैसे

10 फरवरी 2019

rashifal
Predictions

11 February Horoscope : इन 5 राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आया है सोमवार, बाकी भी जानें अपना भविष्यफल

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अफगानिस्तान
World

कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र और अखंड भारत का हिस्सा रहे इस्लामिक देश अफगानिस्तान के बारे में खास बातें

10 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कभी आईएस में शामिल होने के लिए जाने वाला था इराक, आज चला रहा है मोबाइल की दुकान

10 फरवरी 2019

Weather fluctuations, no change in mood swings: weather scientists
India News

मौसम के उतार चढ़ाव, मिजाज में बदलाव की गारंटी नहीं : मौसम वैज्ञानिक

10 फरवरी 2019

Dassault-Reliance
India News

फाल्कन जेट तैयार करने में जुटी दसॉल्ट-रिलायंस, 2022 तक होंगे तैयार

10 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

अपराधी को किसी भी हालत में न्यूनतम सजा नहीं दी जा सकती : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
arrest
Roorkee

जहरीली शराब कांडः 31 कारोबारी गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में देसी और कच्ची शराब बरामद

10 फरवरी 2019

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

accident
Agra

सांड़ को बचाने में टेंपो पलटने से 3 वर्षीय बालक की मौत, छह घायल

मथुरा रोड पर सांड़ को बचाने में टेंपो पलटने से बालक की मौत हो गई, जबकि आधा दर्जन सवारियां घायल हो गईं। रविवार को रात 8 बजे मथुरा से राया आते समय थाना राया के गांव मल्है के पास सांड़ को बचाने में टेंपो पलट गया।

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
डिवाइडर से टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार
Agra

मथुरा: यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, दो महिलाओं की मौत, तीन घायल

10 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

फेसबुक दोस्त से मिलने मथुरा पहुंची झांसी की युवती, होटल में हुई 'शर्मनाक' वारदात

10 फरवरी 2019

असलाह से लैस लोगों का थाने में हंगामा, पुलिस से अभद्रता
Agra

असलाह से लैस लोगों का थाने में हंगामा, पुलिस से अभद्रता

10 फरवरी 2019

कच्ची शराब को नष्ट करती पुलिस
Agra

एटा: गांव के बाहर बनाई जा रही थी 'जहरीली' शराब, पुलिस ने छापा मारकर माफिया पकड़ा

10 फरवरी 2019

धूमधाम से निकली भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथयात्रा
Agra

धूमधाम से निकली भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथयात्रा

10 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

राजस्थान में फिर गुर्जर आंदोलन शुरू, इन ट्रेनों का रूट बदला

8 फरवरी 2019

Gurjar Movement
Agra

गुर्जर आंदोलन से जयपुर रूट ठप, रेल प्रशासन ने निरस्त कीं 22 गाड़ियां

10 फरवरी 2019

बदहाल ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में जाना नहीं चाहते दुकानदार
Agra

बदहाल ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में जाना नहीं चाहते दुकानदार

10 फरवरी 2019

मटर लदा लोडर पलट, लगा जाम तो खुद एसपी पहुंचे जाम खुलवाने
Agra

मटर लदा लोडर पलट, लगा जाम तो खुद एसपी पहुंचे जाम खुलवाने

10 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

आगरा के बियर कंजर्वेशन सेंटर में भालुओं को दिया जा रहा स्पेशल ट्रीटमेंट

आगरा के बियर कंजर्वेशन सेंटर में भालुओं को ठंड से बचाने स्पेशल ट्रीटमेंट दी जा रही है इतना ही नहीं उन्हें खाना भी स्पेशल दिया जा रहा है।

10 फरवरी 2019

इन्कम टैक्स 1:30

आगरा में सपा नेता शिव कुमार राठौर के घर और दफ्तर पर आयकर विभाग ने की छापेमारी

6 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:15

सिर पर पट्टी बांधे घूम रहे दो सिपाही, मांग रहे इंसाफ

5 फरवरी 2019

शिवपाल 1:56

मोदी लहर में भी समाजावादी पार्टी ने जीती थी ये सीट, अब चाचा शिवपाल ने बढ़ाईं अखिलेश की मुश्किलें

3 फरवरी 2019

शिवपाल यादव 1:17

देखिए 'नेताजी' को लेकर शिवपाल यादव ने क्या कह डाला, भतीजे अखिलेश को भी नहीं छोड़ा

30 जनवरी 2019

Related

अवैध शराब का अड्डा बना एटा
Agra

अवैध शराब का अड्डा बना एटा

10 फरवरी 2019

पुत्र की पिटाई बदला लेने के लिए की थी बालक की हत्या, आरोपी बोला जान से मारने का नहीं था इरादा
Agra

पुत्र की पिटाई बदला लेने के लिए की थी बालक की हत्या, आरोपी बोला जान से मारने का नहीं था इरादा

10 फरवरी 2019

चीनी मिल ने नहीं दिया नोटिस का जवाब
Agra

चीनी मिल ने नहीं दिया नोटिस का जवाब

10 फरवरी 2019

ईसीआईसीआई बैंक का एटीएम चोरी
Agra

एटीएम चोरी का मामला: गश्त में लापरवाही बरतने पर एसओ समेत पांच पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

10 फरवरी 2019

वसंती कमरे में बिखरी अलौकिक आभा
Agra

वसंत पंचमी पर अलौकिक आभा से सजा वसंती कमरा, गूंजे राधारमण लाल के जयकारे

10 फरवरी 2019

थाने में पीड़ित चौकीदार
Agra

फिरोजाबाद: कार सवार बदमाशों ने स्कूल के चौकीदार पर बोला हमला, बंदूक छीनकर फरार

10 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.