होमगार्ड और लुटेरों के बीच संबंध की हो जांच

Agra Bureau Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 08:26 PM IST
जांच
जांच - फोटो : डैमो
वृंदावन (मथुरा)। गुरुवार रात पकड़े गए लुटेरों के खुलासे के बाद होमगार्ड और लुटेरों के बीच के संबंध की जांच की मांग उठने लगी है। वृंदावन पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली के खिलाफ भाजपाइयों ने मोर्चा खोलते हुए इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। उनका कहना है कि जांच हुई तो कई पुलिसकर्मी इस तरह के कारनामों में शामिल पाए जाएंगे। इधर, सीओ सदर ने रमणरेती पुलिस चौकी पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
गुरुवार रात पकड़े गए बदमाश राहुल ने खुलासा किया है कि लूट की वारदातें रमणरेती पुलिस चौकी पर तैनात होमगार्ड सुरेंद्र यादव कराता था। इसके बाद से पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया और आननफानन में होमगार्ड का तबादला नयति चौकी पर कर दिया गया। मामले की जांच कर रहे सीओ सदर राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि वह निष्पक्षता से जांच कर रहे हैं। अपराधी तो आरोप लगाते ही रहते हैं, इनमें कितनी सच्चाई है यह जांच के बाद पता चलेगा। इधर, भाजपा के नगर अध्यक्ष राजेश पंडित, पार्षद मुन्नालाल निषाद, हेमंत भारती और पवन यादव ने कहा कि यदि गहराई से जांच की जाए तो कई और पुलिसकर्मी ऐसे मामलों में संलिप्त मिलेंगे।

