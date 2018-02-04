अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura ›   पुलिस को गुलाब देकर व्यापारी बोले, छोड़ दो उदासीन रवैया

पुलिस को गुलाब देकर व्यापारी बोले, छोड़ दो उदासीन रवैया

Agra Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 08:29 PM IST
पुलिस को गुलाब देकर व्यापारी बोले, छोड़ दो उदासीन रवैया
डेमो - फोटो : डेमो
वृंदावन (मथुरा)। बांकेबिहारी मंदिर क्षेत्र में व्याप्त भिक्षावृत्ति की समस्या के विरोध में व्यापारियों ने पुलिस को गुलाब का फूल देकर भिक्षावृत्ति रोकने की अपील की। व्यापारियों का आरोप है कि पुलिस की उदासीनता के कारण ही मंदिर क्षेत्र में भिक्षावृत्ति करने वाले लोगों को जमावड़ा लगा रहता है। कनकधारा फाउंडेशन की अध्यक्षा डा. लक्ष्मी गौतम ने कहा कि भिक्षावृत्ति की आड़ आजकल मंदिरों क्षेत्रोें में असामाजिक तत्व सक्रिय होकर जेब कटी व चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम दे रहे है। व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष अमित गौतम, अशोक शर्मा, कैलाश खंडेलवाल ने कहा कि पुलिस भिक्षावृत्ति करने वालोें के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती। अवधेश शर्मा, हरि अग्रवाल, हिमांशु गोस्वामी ने कहा कि छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी भिक्षावृत्ति कर रहे हैं लेकिन पुलिस इनको रोकने के लिए कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती। इस अवसर पर पुनीत बल्लभ गौतम, लोकेश शर्मा, मुकेश, कुलदीप शर्मा, यश गौतम, जावेद अली, नीरज गौतम, श्याम सुंदररमानी, नारायण, मनीष गौतम उपस्थित थे।

