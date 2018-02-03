अपना शहर चुनें

सीएम जयराम से मिले ‘द ग्रेट खली’, पूर्व सरकार पर लगाया ये आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 02:49 PM IST
wwe world champion the great khali met jairam thakur at dharamshala
डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई चैंपियन द ग्रेट खली ने धर्मशाला में सीएम जयराम ठाकुर से मुलाकात की। विश्व कुश्ती मनोरंजन के विश्व विख्यात हेवीवेट पेशेवर कुश्ती चैंपियन ‘द ग्रेट खली’ के नाम से मशहूर दलीप सिंह राणा ने निकट भविष्य में प्रदेश में हेवीवेट रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप आयोजित करने की योजना के बारे में मुख्यमंत्री को जानकारी दी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने पहले भी पिछली सरकार को इस बारे अपना प्रस्ताव भेजा था, लेकिन इस पर कोई गौर नहीं किया गया। हिमाचल प्रदेश के सिरमौर जिले के धीरैना गांव से संबंध रखने वाले दलीप सिंह पेशेवर कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में अंडरटेकर को परास्त कर मशहूर हुए। 
सीएम ने मेगा कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता को दी मंजूरी
wwe world champion he great khali khali met jairam thakur

