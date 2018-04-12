Nothing more precious than life. Winning gold for the 3rd time is indeed a proud moment for all of us but this is my tribute to those innocent kids who have lost their lives in an accident in #HimachalPradesh #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/XAa6exYhEY— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 12, 2018
Proud moment. With love & blessings of fellow Indians I have Won Gold for 3rd time in #CommonwealthGames2018 .This award is a tribute to my parents, my guru Satpal Ji & @yogrishiramdev ji and kids who passed away in #HimachalPradesh bus accident #Jaihind #CWG2018— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 12, 2018
बिहार सरकार ने गुरुवार को उस आदेश को रद्द कर दिया जिसमें राज्य के 32 पुलिसकर्मियों को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी की सुरक्षा में तैनात किया गया था।
12 अप्रैल 2018