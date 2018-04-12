शहर चुनें

पहलवान सुशील ने बस हादसे में मारे गए बच्चों को समर्पित किया गोल्ड मेडल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 04:35 PM IST
Wrestler Sushil kumar tribute to kids of nurpur school bus accident
पहलवान सुशील कुमार ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के नूरपुर में हुए बस हादसे में मारे गए स्कूली बच्चों को अपना गोल्ड मेडल समर्पित किया है। गोल्ड गोस्ट आस्ट्रेलिया में हो रहे 21वें राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद सुशील ने ट्वीट किया।
"जिंदगी से कीमती कुछ भी नहीं। राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में तीसरी बार गोल्ड मेडल जीतने पर गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं लेकिन मेरी तरफ से उन मासूम बच्चों को यह श्रद्घांजलि जो हादसे में अपनी जान गंवा बैठे।"

गौर हो कि बीते सोमवार को जिला कांगड़ा के नूरपुर में बच्चों को छुट्टी के बाद घर छोड़ने जा रही 42 सीटर स्कूल बस 700 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गई थी। हादसे में 23 बच्चों समेत 27 की मौत हो गई थी।

हादसे में 4 से 12 साल की उम्र के बीच के 23 बच्चों की मौत हुई थी। इनमें तेरह बच्चे व दस बच्चियां थे। इसके अलावा बस के चालक, एक महिला व एक पुरुष शिक्षक और एक अन्य महिला की भी हादसे में जान चली गई थी।

 


 

 
nurpur school bus accident wrestler sushil kumar commonwealth games 2018 kangra school bus accident

