Himachal News: जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में वाहन खाई में गिरा, हिमाचल के दो जवान शहीद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा के माछिल में वाहन खाई में गिरने से तीन जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। इनमें दो जवान हिमाचल प्रदेश के हैं। शहीदों की पहचान हवलदार अमरीक सिंह (39) निवासी ग्राम मंडवारा, पोस्ट मारवाड़ी, तहसील घनारी, जिला ऊना और अमित शर्मा (23) निवासी ग्राम तलसी खुर्द, पोस्ट किर्विन, तहसील व जिला हमीरपुर के तौर पर हुई है।
I salute the resolute courage of our braveheart army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Machil sector, Kupwara. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs. Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 11, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.