हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाग घाटी में भूस्खलन, रेस्क्यू कर 2 लोगों की बचाई गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 03:55 AM IST
two people trapped under debris after landslide in Lag Valley Kullu
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले में एक बड़ी घटना होने से बच गई। गुरूवार को लाग घाटी में भूस्खलन हो गया, इस दौरान मलबे में 2 लोग फंस गए। मौके पर मौजूद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने दोनों को रेस्क्यू कर सुरक्षित बचा लिया।
landslide in lag valley people trapped under debris lag valley kullu people trapped
