#Visuals from Himachal Pradesh: The two people trapped under debris, after a landslide in Lag Valley, Kullu district, have been safely rescued. pic.twitter.com/GeA6B9chDk— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019
शिमला में गुरूवार को होली समारोह के दौरान उपद्रवियों और पुलिस कर्मियों के बीच हाथापाई हो हुई।
22 मार्च 2019