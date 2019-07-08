शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   two died after car fell into deep trench on rajgarh solan road

राजगढ़-सोलन मार्ग पर गहरी खाई में गिरी कार, दो लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 03:52 PM IST
हिमाचल के राजगढ़-सोलन मार्ग पर एक सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। प्रारंभिक सूचना के अनुसार हरियाणा के नंबर की एक कार मरयोग में 500 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में कार में सवार दो लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
म़ृतकों की पहचान छोगटाली पंचायत के कंडा निवासी रविंद्र व भूपेंद्र के रूप में हुई है। हादसा इतना भयानक था कि खाई में गिरने के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। हादसे की सूचना मिलने के बाद सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शवों को बाहर निकाला। 

