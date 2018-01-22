बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: शिमला में लोगों ने मशालें हाथ में लेकर की स्केटिंग, देखने लायक था नजारा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 01:21 PM IST
शिमला के आइस स्केटिंग रिंक में लोग अनोखी परंपरा के गवाह बने। शिमला आईस स्केटिंग क्लब की ओर से करवाई जा रही विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में प्रतिभागियों ने अलग की अंदाज में स्केटिंग की।
