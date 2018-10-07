शहर चुनें

Manali-Rohtang Pas route will be opened for tourists from tomorrow

भारी बर्फबारी के बाद कल खुलेगा मनाली-रोहतांग पास मार्ग, पर्यटकों को मिली आने की इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 09:25 PM IST
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुई भारी बर्फबारी के बाद कई मार्ग बंद हो जाने की वजह से यहां आए कई पर्यटक फंस गए हैं लेकिन इस बीच राहत की खबर यह आई है कि मनाली-रोहतांग पास मार्ग कल (सोमवार) पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। 
मनाली-रोहतांग ताजा बर्फबारी की वजह से पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया गया था लेकिन अब इसे कल खोल दिया जाएगा। इस बात की जानकारी मनाली के एसडीएम रमन गर्संगी ने शनिवार शाम को दी। 





भारी बर्फबारी की वजह से आज (शनिवार) लाहौल-स्पीति में  सैकड़ों लोग रास्ते में फंस गए। रास्ते में फंसे लोगों को निकालने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया गया। 23 सितंबर को हुई भारी बर्फबारी से लाहौल घाटी में भी इन दिनों रात को पारा माइनस के पार रह रहा है। 

daily panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: पूर्वाफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र, राहुकाल सांय 16.30 से 18.00 तक

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Barbie look is not good for this woman, know why
India News

बार्बी डॉल जैसा लुक इस महिला के लिए है सजा जैसा, रहना पड़ता है कैद में

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पत्नियों और गर्लफ्रेंड्स से जुड़े इस नियम में बदलाव चाहते हैं विराट कोहली

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट और अनुष्का
VIRUSHKA
virat kohli
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Cricket News

पत्नियों और गर्लफ्रेंड्स से जुड़े इस नियम में बदलाव चाहते हैं विराट कोहली

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

अंडा-चिकन छोड़कर शाकाहार की ओर चले कप्तान कोहली, खेल में आया 'विराट' निखार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली
virat kohli test
virat kohli records
विरुष्का
Cricket News

अंडा-चिकन छोड़कर शाकाहार की ओर चले कप्तान कोहली, खेल में आया 'विराट' निखार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब सलमान खान के खिलाफ बोलीं तनुश्री दत्ता, 'वो कोई भगवान है क्या...'

7 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब सलमान खान के खिलाफ बोलीं तनुश्री दत्ता, 'वो कोई भगवान है क्या...'

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Rahul Gandhi
National

तस्वीरें: रोड शो में राहुल गांधी बोले- झूठे वादे सुनने हैं तो पीएम मोदी की सभा में जाइए

7 अक्टूबर 2018

manali-rohtang pas route snowfall lahul-spiti
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में सरेआम जलील की गईं नेहा पेंडसे, हुआ ऐसा शर्मनाक हाल

7 अक्टूबर 2018

a
Weird Stories

अधिक पैसा होने पर ज्यादा जीते हैं लोग, आज जान ही लो इस बात में है कितनी सच्चाई

7 अक्टूबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

मां ने शराब के नशे में अपने बेटे के साथ कर दिया ऐसा काम, जानकर होंगे हैरान

7 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव सर्वेक्षण
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ में भाजपा गंवा सकती है सत्ता, कांग्रेस को बहुमत: सर्वे  

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Barbie look is not good for this woman, know why
India News

बार्बी डॉल जैसा लुक इस महिला के लिए है सजा जैसा, रहना पड़ता है कैद में

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Smallest train of country in Kerala
India News

इस राज्य में है देश की सबसे छोटी ट्रेन, महज 9 किमी का सफर तय करती है

7 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

53 साल के 'नाबालिग' को मिली अस्पताल और पोस्टमार्टम कक्ष साफ करने की सजा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Assembly elections will be held in five states including madhya pradesh and rajasthan this year
India News

मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़: यह है तीनों राज्यों की वर्तमान राजनीतिक तस्वीर

6 अक्टूबर 2018

तरुण संवाद
India News

तरुण संवाद: किसान आंदोलन और देशभर में उनकी स्थिति पर क्या कहते हैं जेकेजी स्कूल के बच्चे

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Karnataka Davanagere of KSRTC bus driver driving with a Langur perched on the steering wheel
India News

वीडियोः आपने बंदर के हाथ में उस्तरा तो सुना होगा, क्या कभी देखा है स्टीयरिंग

6 अक्टूबर 2018

One dead as car falls into gorge in Karsog Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

गहरी खाई में लुढ़की कार, चालक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत

एक कार के गहरी खाई में लुढ़कने से कार चालक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Grihini Suvidha Yojana (GSY) to provide LPG gas connections to Every Family in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हर परिवार को मुफ्त गैस कनेक्शन देगी हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Sirmou wins volleyball championship in Kunihar Solan
Local Sports

शिमला को हराकर सिरमौर बना वॉलीबाल चैंपियन

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Supreme Court Judge Justice AK Sikri Statement in High Court of Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

जस्टिस सिकरी बोले- अपराध की स्थिति के आधार पर तय होती है सजा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

17 School principal appointed Deputy Director on placement
Shimla

17 स्कूल प्रिंसिपल प्लेसमेंट पर उपनिदेशक नियुक्त

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Himachal Vidan Sabha Paperless with information technology
Shimla

पेड़ बचाने हैं तो पूरे देश को लेनी होगी हिमाचल प्रदेश से सीख

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Pandit Sukhram watch movie Loveyatri by his grandson actor aayush sharma
Shimla

दादा सुखराम ने देखी पोते की डेब्यू फिल्म लवयात्री, भावुक होते दिखे

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Petrol and diesel Five rupees cheaper in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में इतने रुपये सस्ता हुआ पेट्रोल और डीजल

5 अक्टूबर 2018

बावा हरदीप
Shimla

बावा पर हमले के दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 11 पुलिस रिमांड पर

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Babita win gold medal in Basketball tournament in Asian Pacific Masters Games
Local Sports

हिमाचल की बेटी बबीता ने भारत के लिए जीता गोल्ड

6 अक्टूबर 2018

VIDEO: हिमाचल में खत्म हुआ वायुसेना का रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, छह दिनों में 223 लोग किए गए एयरलिफ्ट

हिमाचल प्रदेश में वायुसेना द्वारा चलाया जा रहा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शनिवार को खत्म हो गया। शनिवार को वायुसेना ने लाहौल-स्पीति से 32 और लोगों को एयरलिफ्ट किया।

30 सितंबर 2018

वायुसेना 1:14

VIDEO: हिमाचल प्रदेश में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन तेज, ऊंचे इलाकों में बर्फ के बीच फंसे हुए हैं पर्यटक

28 सितंबर 2018

हिमाचल प्रदेश 1:47

बारिश और बर्फबारी ने हिमाचल में मचाई तबाही, करीब 350 करोड़ के नुकसान का अनुमान

26 सितंबर 2018

हिमाचल 0:59

VIDEO: आधे हिमाचल में बाढ़ के हालात, चार जगह फटे बादल

24 सितंबर 2018

रोहतांग 1:34

VIDEO: रोहतांग में हुई बर्फबारी, पर्यटकों ने जमकर उठाया लुत्फ

23 सितंबर 2018

himachal cabinet meeting will be held on 12 october
Shimla

इस दिन होगी हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक, इन फैसलों पर लगेगी मुहर

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Hamirpur won inter Polytechnic college basketball championship
Local Sports

बास्केटबाल में बिलासपुर को हराकर हमीरपुर विजेता

7 अक्टूबर 2018

paras
Local Sports

पारस शर्मा ने एक सौ मीटर दौड़ में बनाया रिकार्ड

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Norway's Thomas won the MTB Himalayan Rally
Local Sports

नोर्वे के थोमस ने जीती एमटीबी हिमालय रैली

7 अक्टूबर 2018

bjp president satpal satti statement over mp shanta kumar
Shimla

शांता के चुनाव लड़ने पर क्या बोले भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतपाल सत्ती

5 अक्टूबर 2018

President Ramnath Kovind will be on a two days tour to Himachal
Shimla

राष्ट्रपति पहले धर्मशाला फिर आएंगे शिमला

7 अक्टूबर 2018

