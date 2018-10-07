Manali-Rohtang Pas route will be opened for tourists from tomorrow. It was closed due to recent snowfall in the region and tourists were not allowed. Now they will be allowed as routine with green permits, which they will get online: Raman Garsanghi, Manali SDM #HimachalPradesh— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018
#WATCH: Vehicles were stuck in Lahul-Spiti district earlier today after heavy snowfall hit the region. All passengers were later rescued safely. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/9WtOWa2G0K— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018
एक कार के गहरी खाई में लुढ़कने से कार चालक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
7 अक्टूबर 2018