माहुंनाग देवता के शगीन मंदिर में जन्मोत्सव पर कार्यक्रम आज

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 05:33 PM IST
शिमला। शहर के तारादेवी के शगीन गांव में माहुंनाग देवता का जन्म उत्सव वीरवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान मंदिर कमेटी के सौजन्य से विशेष पूजा अर्चना की जाएगी। इसके बाद हवन में पूर्णाहुति डाली जाएगी। मंदिर कमेटी के सदस्यों का कहना है कि आयोजन को लेकर तमाम तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। पूजा अर्चना के बाद मंदिर में भंडारा भी लगाया जाएगा। यह जानकारी मंदिर के पुजारी शंकर लाल शर्मा ने दी। मंदिर तक एचआरटीसी की बसें जाती हैं। इस मंदिर को लेकर लोगों में भारी श्रद्धा है तथा दूर-दूर से लोग यहां माथा टेकने आते हैं।
Mahu Nag temple
