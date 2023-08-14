Shimla Landslide: शिमला में भूस्खलन की चपेट में आया शिव मंदिर, तीन शव निकाले गए, कई लोग दबे, बचाव अभियान जारी

हिमाचल प्रदेश की राजधानी शिमला में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। यहां भारी बारिश के चलते हुए भूस्खलन की चपेट में एक शिव मंदिर आ गया। इसमें 40 से ज्यादा लोगों के दबे होने की बात सामने आ रही है। शिमला के समरहिल इलाके में ये हादसा हुआ है।

Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall.



As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may…