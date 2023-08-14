Shimla Landslide: शिमला में भूस्खलन की चपेट में आया शिव मंदिर, तीन शव निकाले गए, कई लोग दबे, बचाव अभियान जारी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
हिमाचल प्रदेश की राजधानी शिमला में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। यहां भारी बारिश के चलते हुए भूस्खलन की चपेट में एक शिव मंदिर आ गया। इसमें 40 से ज्यादा लोगों के दबे होने की बात सामने आ रही है। शिमला के समरहिल इलाके में ये हादसा हुआ है।
Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall.— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023
As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may…
