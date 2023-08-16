Shimla Landslide: समरहिल में मलबे से निकाले गए 14 शव, SDM बोले- अभी और बॉडी होने की आशंका, तलाशी अभियान जारी

राजधानी शिमला के समर हिल इलाके में 14 अगस्त को हुए भारी भूस्खलन के बाद एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ, सेना, स्थानीय पुलिस और होम गार्ड द्वारा बचाव अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। एसडीएम शिमला (शहरी) भानु गुप्ता ने बताया कि 14 शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं।

#WATCH | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): On 14th August massive landslide occurred in Summer Hill area. Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, army, local police, and home guards are underway. SDM Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta says that 12 bodies have been recovered.