Shimla Landslide: समरहिल में मलबे से निकाले गए 14 शव, SDM बोले- अभी और बॉडी होने की आशंका, तलाशी अभियान जारी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राजधानी शिमला के समर हिल इलाके में 14 अगस्त को हुए भारी भूस्खलन के बाद एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ, सेना, स्थानीय पुलिस और होम गार्ड द्वारा बचाव अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। एसडीएम शिमला (शहरी) भानु गुप्ता ने बताया कि 14 शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं।
#WATCH | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): On 14th August massive landslide occurred in Summer Hill area. Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, army, local police, and home guards are underway. SDM Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta says that 12 bodies have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/vfhdhoN8A7
विज्ञापन
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed