Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla

हिमाचल के पांच जिलों में भारी बारिश के आसार, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 12:47 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना, बिलासपुर, हमीरपुर, चंबा और कांगड़ा जिलों में आज हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और गरज के साथ बौछारें पड़ने की संभावना है। वहीं ओलावृष्टि होने का भी पूर्वानुमान जताया गया है। मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने 27 सितंबर तक प्रदेश में मौसम खराब रहने का पूर्वानुमान जताया है। शिमला में जारी बारिश से मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई है। सुबह और शाम के समय तापमान में कमी दर्ज हुई है। लोगों ने स्वेटर पहनना शुरू कर दिए हैं। बीते दो दिनों से प्रदेश में मानसून सामान्य हो गया है। सितंबर अंत तक प्रदेश में मानसून के सक्रिय रहने की संभावना है।
imd shimla weather forecast rain forecast in himachal himachal weather report
