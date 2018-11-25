शहर चुनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश: खाई में गिरी पर्यटकों से भरी बस, 10 की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 03:04 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Tourist bus accident Junga Sadhupul Road Shimla
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश में रविवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। जुन्गा-साधुपुल मार्ग पर पर्यटकों से भरी बस खाई में जा गिरी। हादसा शिमला सोलन सीमा पर क्यारी नाला के पास हुआ है। हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। बस का नंबर डीएल 1 पीसी 4180 बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार बस में कुल 21 लोग सवार थे जिनमें से 10 की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।
सभी घायलों को आईजीएमसी शिमला रेफर किया गया है। एसपी शिमला ओमापति जम्वाल ने बताया कि सभी घायलों को रेस्क्यू कर लिया गया है। आईजीएमसी शिमला में इनका इलाज किया जा रहा है। 

