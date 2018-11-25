21 persons were injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on Solan-Shimla border. All the passengers have been rescued and the injured have been shifted to hospital: Omapati Jamwal, SP (Shimla) #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/FZgsfT6SnU
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हिमाचल सरकार ने नई रेल लाइनों के लिए 118 करोड़ रुपये दिए हैं। राज्य की दो रेल लाइनों के निर्माण के लिए यह राशि दी है।
25 नवंबर 2018