शिमला: गांव में आग लगने से सात घर जलकर राख, एक लापता

2 persons injured&7 houses gutted in a fire that broke out at Shishtwari village in Shimla's Chirgaon area.1 person is missing. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Fire fighting operation underway: Amit Kashyap, Shimla Deputy Commissioner #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/H4CHQLqLhd— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020
