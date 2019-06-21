जल्द बहाल होगा मनाली-काजा रोड, जोरों से चल रहा है बर्फ हटाने का काम

Himachal Pradesh: Manali -Kaza road via Gramphu-Batal to be opened for vehicular traffic soon; Snow being cleared on the road between Chhatru and Chhota Dara in Lahaul-Spiti district. pic.twitter.com/nKyySPkM9e— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर प्राइवेट बस हादसे के घायलों का हाल जानने कुल्लू अस्पताल पहुंचे।
21 जून 2019