शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal Pradesh Manali Kaza road will be opened for vehicular traffic soon

जल्द बहाल होगा मनाली-काजा रोड, जोरों से चल रहा है बर्फ हटाने का काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 03:16 PM IST
रोड से बर्फ हटाते विभाग के कर्मचारी।
रोड से बर्फ हटाते विभाग के कर्मचारी। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मनाली काजा रोड वाया ग्रांफू बातल को यातायात के लिए जल्द खोल दिया जाएगा। लाहौल स्पीति जिले के छतरू और छोटा धारा के बीच रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम चल रहा है। विभाग की जेसीबी मशीनें सड़क से बर्फ हटाने में जुटी हुई हैं। रोड के बहाल होने से क्षेत्र के लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

Cricket News

CWC 2019: ब्लू नहीं 'अंग्रेजों' के खिलाफ ऑरेंज रंग की जर्सी पहनकर मैदान पर उतरेगी टीम इंडिया!

20 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया की नई जर्सी
न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

CWC 2019: ब्लू नहीं 'अंग्रेजों' के खिलाफ ऑरेंज रंग की जर्सी पहनकर मैदान पर उतरेगी टीम इंडिया!

20 जून 2019

साईं बाबा के अनमोल वचन
Spirituality

साईं के इन सात वचनों को मानने से संवर जाती है किस्मत दूर हो जाता है दुर्भाग्य

20 जून 2019

500 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी बस
Shimla

कुल्लू हादसा: नौसिखिये ड्राइवर का था पहला दिन, 500 फीट गहरी खाई में गिराई बस, 44 की मौत

21 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
khabar Jo Kho Gayi 24 years ago sushil sharma killed naina sahni burn in tandoor read full story
Delhi NCR

खबर जो खो गईः 24 साल पहले पत्नी को तंदूर में डालकर बना दिया था राख

20 जून 2019

बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए
Shimla

कुल्लू: भयानक हादसे में उड़े बस के परखच्चे, दुर्घटना को लेकर हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

21 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: अफगानी लड़ाकों से कल भिड़ेंगे ये 11 भारतीय शेर

21 जून 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
रोहित-राहुल ने रचा इतिहास
विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: अफगानी लड़ाकों से कल भिड़ेंगे ये 11 भारतीय शेर

21 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
himachal pradesh manali kaza road snow on manali kaza road
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
India News

तस्वीरें: योग का ऐसा जुनून कहीं देखा है, आईटीबीपी के घोड़े और खोजी कुत्ते भी कर रहे योगासन

21 जून 2019

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आना चाहता है राम रहीम, 23 माह बाद आई याद तो इस काम के लिए मांगी पैरोल

21 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में 21 हजार लोगों संग किया योग, सीएम-मंत्री भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

H-1B visa
World

अमेरिका ने भारत को दी एच-1बी वीजा घटाने की धमकी, डेटा स्टोरेज पर नए नियम से बौखलाया वाशिंगटन

21 जून 2019

हेरोइन तस्करों के बारे में बताते एसपी देहात विनीत जायसवाल
Delhi NCR

हेरोइन तस्करी में हरियाणा के बॉक्सर समेत तीन गिरफ्तार, 80 लाख रुपये की हेरोइन बरामद

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

घर पहुंची युवक की लाश तो मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां, 20 रुपये का विवाद बना मौत की वजह

20 जून 2019

विश्व योग दिवस
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः चंडीगढ़ में 3500 लोग एक साथ करेंगे योग, केंद्र से नहीं पहुंचेगा कोई बड़ा चेहरा

21 जून 2019

गंगा में खड़े होकर योगा करते लोग।
Varanasi

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस : गंगा में खड़े होकर लोगों ने किया योगा

21 जून 2019

कुपोषण की वजह से फैल रहा दिमागी बुखार
India News

बिहार: लीची नहीं कुपोषण है जानलेवा, सोचने पर मजबूर कर देगी ये रिपोर्ट

20 जून 2019

एकतरफा प्रेम में युवती को मारी गोली
Kanpur

तुम किसी और की नहीं सिर्फ मेरी हो मुझसे शादी करोगी बोल प्रेमी ने लड़की को सरेराह मारी गोली

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

घायल बच्चे का हाल पूछते सीएम जयराम ठाकुर।
Shimla

कुल्लू बस हादसा: घायलों से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे सीएम, बोले- सरकार करेगी हरसंभव मदद

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर प्राइवेट बस हादसे के घायलों का हाल जानने कुल्लू अस्पताल पहुंचे।

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

कुल्लू हादसे पर सीएम जयराम बोले, अब नहीं बख्शे जाएंगे ओवरलोडिंग करने वाले

21 जून 2019

हादसे में बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए।
Shimla

हिमाचल में हुए ये नौ बड़े हादसे जिनमें 270 ने गंवाई जान

21 जून 2019

एचपीयू शिमला
Shimla

बीएड की काउंसलिंग में भी फंसा सवर्ण आरक्षण का पेच

21 जून 2019

ITBP personnel perform yoga
Shimla

रोहतांग: 13050 फीट की ऊंचाई पर माइनस 10 डिग्री तापमान में योग कर रहे आईटीबीपी के जांबाज

21 जून 2019

हंसराज रघुवंशी
Shimla

शूलिनी मेला कल से, सतिंद्र सरताज और हंसराज रघुवंशी मचाएंगे धमाल

20 जून 2019

सोलन में बारिश से बचने के लिए भागती छात्राएं
Shimla

हिमाचल में एक सप्ताह तक जारी रहेगा बारिश का दौर, गर्मी से मिली राहत

19 जून 2019

Kullu Bus Accident: More than 70 passengers was in 42 seater bus
Shimla

कुल्लू बस हादसा: 42 सीटर बस में सवार थीं 70 से भी ज्यादा सवारियां

21 जून 2019

शहीद अनिल कुमार जसवाल(फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

आतंकी मुठभेड़ में हिमाचल का सपूत शहीद, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

18 जून 2019

Allocation of smart school uniform will start today in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में आज से शुरू होगा स्मार्ट स्कूल वर्दी का आवंटन

20 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

स्वस्थ और निरोगी काया के लिए देशभर में लोगों ने किया योग

हर साल 21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जाता है। देहरादून, हल्द्वानी से लेकर हरिद्वार तक लोगों ने योग किया। लोगों ने जाना कि योग करना मतलब शारीरिक, मानसिक और आध्यात्मिक अनुभव से गुजरना है।

21 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड योगा 3:28

शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर करीना कपूर खान तक बॉलीवुड की ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां योग करके खुद को रखती हैं फिट

21 जून 2019

concept pic 1:53

SSC GD Result 2019 जारी, ssc.nic.in पर इस तरह देखें

21 जून 2019

टोल प्लाजा 0:38

गुरुग्राम में टोल प्लाजा की महिला कर्मचारी पर हमला, आरोपी फरार

21 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 23:11

जानिए आयुर्वेद और योग के वो फायदे जो आपको तन-मन से बनाएंगे स्वस्थ और खुशहाल

21 जून 2019

Related

education minister suresh bhardwaj statement over summer closing vacation schedule
Shimla

ग्रीष्मकालीन स्कूलों में छुट्टियों के शेड्यूल में बदलाव को लेकर शिक्षा मंत्री ने कही बड़ी बात

18 जून 2019

आर्यन चौहान
Shimla

वायु सेना में फ्लाइंग अफसर बने शिमला जिले के आर्यन चौहान

19 जून 2019

doctor himachal
Shimla

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल खत्म, आज से ओपीडी में देंगे नियमित सेवाएं

20 जून 2019

आशुतोष रॉय
Shimla

धर्मशाला के आशुतोष रॉय देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ रैपर बने

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

ढाई लाख विद्यार्थियों को मिलेंगे मुफ्त स्कूल बैग, मंत्रिमंडल ने दी मंजूरी

20 जून 2019

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी
Shimla

बेटी के साथ इस दिन शिमला घूमने आएंगे लालकृष्ण आडवाणी

20 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.