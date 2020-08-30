शहर चुनें
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal News: Prices of pulses declined by about ten rupee

दस रुपये तक लुढ़के लॉकडाउन में महंगी हुईं दालों के दाम, सरसों तेल और महंगा

सचिन चौधरी, अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, धर्मशाला Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 05:00 AM IST
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
लॉकडाउन के दौरान महंगी हुईं दालों के दाम अब 10 से 15 रुपये प्रतिकिलो तक लुढ़क गए हैं। सरसों तेल अब और महंगा हो गया है। 15 लीटर सरसों तेल के टीन का दाम 1750 से बढ़कर 1950 रुपये हो गया है। लॉकडाउन में हर चीज के दाम बढ़ गए थे। दालें 10 से 15 रुपये महंगी मिल रही थीं। लोगों का 3000 रुपये का रसोई का सामान उस दौरान 3500 तक पहुंच गया था।
विज्ञापन

स्थानीय दुकानदारों अश्विनी, मीना, सुरेश ठाकुर, पवन आदि ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान खाने वाली हर वस्तु महंगी हो गई थी। सामान की आपूर्ति भी पूरी नहीं हो पा रही थी। सामान महंगा होने का एक यह भी कारण था। अब लॉकडाउन खत्म हो गया है, जिससे दालों व किराने के दाम कम हो गए हैं। 
 
खाद्य पदार्थ    मार्च     लॉकडाउन में अब (प्रति किलो)
चना दाल 60 70 64
काले मसूर 85 95 85
साबुत माह 110 120 110
मलका मसूर 80 90 80
दली मूंग 110 120 110
राजमा 110 125 110
रोंगी 85 100 90
काला चना 65 75 70
सफेद चना 75 85 75
सरसों तेल (15 लीटर) 1700 1750 1950
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
prices of pulses prices of pulses in himachal mustard oil 15 kg tin price in himachal mustard oil 15 kg tin price himachal news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

निया शर्मा, रोहित शेट्टी
Television

बिना धूम धड़ाके के खत्म हुआ खतरों के खिलाड़ी-मेड इन इंडिया, निया शर्मा बनीं विजेता लेकिन हार गया शो

30 अगस्त 2020

राजकुमार राव
Bollywood

20 दिनों तक गाजर और कॉफी के सहारे जिंदा रहे थे राजकुमार राव, इसलिए छोड़ दिया था सब कुछ खाना

30 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
ड्रीम 11 आईपीएल
Cricket News

140 किलो वजनी इस क्रिकेटर को है IPL में मौके की तलाश, टेस्ट करियर को करना चाहता और मजबूत

30 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Gadgets

DSLR की कमी को पूरा करेंगे ये 5 स्मार्टफोन्स, रियर में दिए गए हैं 4 कैमरे, कीमत 20000 रुपये से कम

30 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

श्रुति मोदी के वकील का खुलासा, अपने खर्चों से परेशान थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, व्हाट्सएप पर होती थीं ड्रग्स की बातें

30 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत
Himachal Pradesh

मुंबई में होती तो सुशांत की तरह मुझे भी लटका दिया जाता: कंगना

30 अगस्त 2020

भारतीय युद्धपोत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गलवां घाटी में झड़प के बाद भारतीय नौसेना ने दक्षिण चीन सागर में तैनात किया युद्धपोत

30 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

मृत शरीर में कितनी देर तक जिंदा रहता है कोरोना वायरस? जानें क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

30 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Delhi NCR

संक्रमित परिवार के पड़ोस में बंद घर के बाथरूम तक पहुंच सकता है वायरस 

30 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत की बहन और श्रुति मोदी की व्हाट्सएप चैट आई सामने, दिवंगत अभिनेता के डिप्रेशन को लेकर हुई थी ये बात

30 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited