अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal Government appointed Mohammed Rajbali as a chairman of Wakf Board

सीएम जयराम ठाकुर के करीबी मोहम्मद राजबली बने वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:49 AM IST
Himachal Government appointed Mohammed Rajbali as a chairman of Wakf Board
फाइल फोटो
हिमाचल सरकार ने मोहम्मद राजबली को वक्फ बोर्ड का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है। राजबली सीएम जयराम ठाकुर के गृह जिले मंडी के गांव बिहंदर से हैं। वह मौजूदा समय में भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हैं। उन्हें सीएम का करीबी माना जाता है। 

अध्यक्ष के अलावा बोर्ड के आठ सदस्य भी बनाए गए हैं। अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद राजबली ने वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्यों के साथ लक्कड़ बाजार स्थित बोर्ड कार्यालय में कार्यभार भी संभाल लिया है। 

राजबली ने कहा कि बोर्ड में ईमानदारी से काम होगा। पूर्व में हुए अनुचित फैसलों की समीक्षा होगी और जरूरत पड़ी तो इन्हें बदला भी जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि वक्फ  बोर्ड की जमीनों पर हुए अवैध कब्जों को हटाने का मामला प्रदेश सरकार के समक्ष उठाया जाएगा। 

RELATED

सबीना, जलालदीन, ताज मोहम्मद, बेनजीर शमशेरपुर, आफताब मोहम्मद, गुलाम मोहम्मद, मोहम्मद सलाहूद्दीन के अलावा डीसी कुल्लू यूनुस खान को बोर्ड का सदस्य बनाया गया है।
jairam thakur mohammed rajbali waqf board

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

anushka sharma virat kohli koffee with karan but new twist
Bollywood

पति के लिए अनुष्का शर्मा ने करण जौहर के सामने रखी ये 'विराट' शर्त, आखिर किस बात का है डर?

10 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his work in bollywood so far before Aiyaary release
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने खुलेआम कहा-'इस चीज से कभी संतुष्ट नहीं हो सकता'

10 फरवरी 2018

priyanka chopra new york fashion week
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड के बाद अब यहां छाने की तैयारी में 'देसी गर्ल', ग्लैमरस अंदाज में बिखेरेंगी जलवा

10 फरवरी 2018

Dhanush first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir teaser release
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के दामाद बन गए 'फकीर', दुनिया के कोने-कोने में इस शख्स को रहे ढूंढ

10 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan writes a poem on blog after leaving Lilavati hospital in mumbai
Bollywood

अस्पताल से छुट्टी के बाद बिग बी ने लिखी दिल छूने वाली कविता

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor and mira rajput Look For New Home because of Prostitution Menace
Bollywood

वेश्याओं की वजह से शाहिद कपूर उठाने जा रहे ऐसा कदम, मीरा के साथ मिलकर लिया फैसला

10 फरवरी 2018

barc rating week 5 kundali bhagya and kumkum bhagya on top
Television

सास-बहू के आगे शिल्पा शेट्टी भी नहीं टिक पाईं, इस रेस में हो गईं पीछे

10 फरवरी 2018

Comedy King Kapil Sharma adopt a new pet calls him Cheeku
Television

शादी से पहले कपिल घर ले आए नन्हा मेहमान, गर्लफ्रेंड को नहीं है खबर

10 फरवरी 2018

deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh plan for valentines day 2018
Bollywood

तो ये हैं दीपिका और रणवीर के 'वैलेंटाइन डे' के प्लान...

10 फरवरी 2018

these cooking tips will change your life
Home Remedies

दाल बनाते समय डालें यह चीज, बढ़ जाएगा स्वाद और रंग

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

जम्मू विधानसभा में पाक के खिलाफ नारे, स्पीकर बोले- आतंकियों की घुसपैठ में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ

जम्मू के सुंजवान स्थित सेना के कैंप पर हमले के बाद विधानसभा में जमकर हंगामा हुआ।

10 फरवरी 2018

Mathura car caught fire on yamuna expressway
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर धूं-धूं कर जल गई चलती कार, बड़ी मुश्किल से बचा चालक

10 फरवरी 2018

upsssc will continue the recruitment procedure of previous government jobs
Lucknow

सपा राज की अटकीं 20,000 भर्तियों का रास्ता साफ, UPSSSC फिर करेगी काम शुरू

10 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court restrains women from imprisonment
Jaipur

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महिला के सिविल कारावास पर लगाई रोक

10 फरवरी 2018

Fire broke out at a garment factory in Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: जींस बनाने की फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, एक कर्मचारी की मौत

10 फरवरी 2018

अयोध्या में मंदिर बने, सौ-दौ किमी दूर बने मस्जिद
Faizabad

अयोध्या में मंदिर बने, सौ-दौ किमी दूर बने मस्जिद

10 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

बाईपास निर्माण को 20 करोड़ मिले, किसानों की 14 को
Budaun

बाईपास निर्माण को 20 करोड़ मिले, किसानों की 14 को

10 फरवरी 2018

बरेली में चार बार बदल चुकी है माफियाओं की सूची
Bareilly

बरेली में चार बार बदल चुकी है माफियाओं की सूची

10 फरवरी 2018

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब कुत्ते के काटने पर नहीं लगेंगे महंगे इंजेक्शन, हिमाचल के डॉक्टर ने की ये बड़ी खोज

हिमाचल प्रदेश के डॉ उमेश भारती ने एक नई खोज की है। जिसके बाद कुत्ते और बंदर के काटने पर मरीजों का इलाज और भी सस्ता हो जाएगा।

8 फरवरी 2018

Reindeer enters residential area in paonta sahib in himachal pradesh 1:02

रिहायशी इलाके में घुसे इस जानवर ने मचा दिया हड़कंप

6 फरवरी 2018

two accused arrested in double murder case shimla 2:34

चंद घंटों में पकड़े गए हत्यारे भाई, जीजा-साले को उतारा था मौत के घाट

4 फरवरी 2018

Caught on cam: Man attacks family with axe over family dispute 3:07

VIDEO: घर में कुल्हाड़ी लेकर घुसा हमलावर और फिर...

3 फरवरी 2018

Watch Fresh snowfall drapes Shimla, Manali in white blanket 1:02

अगर इस बार भी बर्फबारी नहीं देख पाए तो जरूर देखें ये Video

25 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.