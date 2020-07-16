हिमाचल : फॉरनर्स एक्ट के उल्लंघन में एक चीनी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

A Chinese national has been arrested & is in police remand till 18 July for violation of Foreigners' Act. It was found that he didn't come here through proper immigration channel. He was sent to a quarantine centre on July 8&he was tested COVID19 negative:Vimukt Ranjan,SSP Kangra pic.twitter.com/NyRDdtW0yC— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020
