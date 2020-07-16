शहर चुनें
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal: A Chinese citizen arrested in violation of the Foreigners Act in dharamshala

हिमाचल : फॉरनर्स एक्ट के उल्लंघन में एक चीनी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

न्यज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला Updated Thu, 16 Jul 2020 11:30 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में फॉरनर्स एक्ट के उल्लंघन के लिए एक चीनी नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। चीनी नागरिक की गिरफ्तारी पर विमुक्त रंजन एसएसपी कांगड़ा ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइंस के आधार पर चीनी नागरिक को क्वारंटाइन में रखा गया था। हमें पता चला कि वो सही इमीग्रेशन चैनल से भारत में नहीं आया है। फॉरनर्स एक्ट का उल्लंघन करने के लिए उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
विज्ञापन


 
IIT-JEE और NEET परीक्षा में कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी रैंकिंग, एक्सपर्ट फैकल्टी से जानें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dharamshala chinese citizen arrested foreigners act

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

17 जुलाई राशिफल: शुक्रवार को बन रहा है वृद्धि योग, ये छह राशि के लोग होंगे लाभान्वित

16 जुलाई 2020

Mobile Sanitize
Tech Diary

सावधान: सैनेटाइजर से बर्बाद हो रहे स्मार्टफोन, रिपेयरिंग सेंटर पर लगी भीड़

16 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

Corona Vaccine: सितंबर तक आएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन! जानें भारत समेत पूरी दुनिया का अपडेट

16 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

अमर दुबे की शादी का वीडियो वायरल, दरोगा केके शर्मा से बोला था विकास दुबे, पास आओ डरो नहीं

16 जुलाई 2020

Encounter
India News

आखिर क्यों एनकाउंटर को फर्जी साबित करना है मुश्किल, 3 साल में 74 जांच, सभी में यूपी पुलिस बरी

16 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
पुच्छल तारा
Jammu

लद्दाखः आसमान में अद्भुत नजारा देख रोमांचित हैं खगोल शास्त्री, आप भी देखें धूमकेतु की तस्वीरें

16 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: फोटो हुई वायरल तो पता चला हिरासत में था श्यामू, क्या फर्जी मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने मारी गोली

16 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus TIps by Ayush Ministry
Health & Fitness

हल्दी और च्यवनप्राश कब और कितना लें? आयुष मंत्रालय सचिव से जानें- गर्म पानी पीने के फायदे

16 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: क्या शशिकांत की पत्नी मनु थी विकास दुबे की साजिश में शामिल, हर रोज सामने आ रहे हैं सबूत

16 जुलाई 2020

सूर्य ग्रह का कर्क राशि में गोचर
Predictions

इस ग्रह की चाल से एक माह तक इन पांच राशियों को होने वाला है जबरदस्त फायदा

16 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited