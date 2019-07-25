शहर चुनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में भूकंप के झटके, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हिमाचल प्रदेश Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 02:28 AM IST
भूकंप के झटके
भूकंप के झटके - फोटो : Social media (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। भूंकप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर चार आंकी गई है। भूकंप गुरुवार रात 12:47 मिनट पर आया। समाचार लिखे जाने तक किसी भी जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
earthquake earthquake in himachal pradesh imd chamba himachal
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

