Virbhadhra Singh DA Case: Enforcement Directorate filed status report stating that statements of five witnesses have been recorded, beside probing the bank transactions. A Delhi court directed Enforcement Directorate to file supplementary charge sheet by February 1.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018
शिवपाल यादव ने अपने समर्थकों संग लखनऊ स्थित आवास पर जन्मदिन मनाया। अखिलेश यादव ने उन्हें मीडिया के माध्यम से बधाई दी।
22 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.