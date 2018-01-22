Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   delhi court ordered ed to file supplementary chargesheet in virbhadra singh da case

वीरभद्र सिंह डीए केस: दिल्ली कोर्ट ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को जारी किए ये आदेश

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 06:32 PM IST
delhi court ordered ed to file supplementary chargesheet in virbhadra singh da case
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र स‌िंह पर चल रहे आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में ईडी ने दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में स्टे्टस रिपोर्ट दायर की। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने इस स्टेटस रिपोर्ट में कहा कि मामले में पांच गवाहों के बयान दर्ज कर लिए गए हैं। साथ ही बैंक से हुए लेनदेन की भी जांच हो गई है।
 



इस पर कोर्ट ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को एक फरवरी तक अनुपूरक आरोप पत्र दाखिल करने के आदेश दिए।गौरतलब है कि ईडी वीरभद्र सिंह व उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के खिलाफ 2009 व 2011 के बीच उनकी आय के ज्ञात स्रोतों की तुलना में 6.1 करोड़ रुपये की अधिक संपत्ति जुटाने के आरोपों की जांच कर रहा है। इस दौरान वीरभद्र सिंह केंद्रीय इस्पात मंत्री थे।
virbhadra singh da case patiala house court enforcement directorate

Spotlight

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

akhilesh yadav wishes shivpal yadav on his birthday
Lucknow

शिवपाल के जन्मदिन पर अखिलेश ने उन्हें इस अंदाज में दी बधाई, जानें- क्या बोले

शिवपाल यादव ने अपने समर्थकों संग लखनऊ स्थित आवास पर जन्मदिन मनाया। अखिलेश यादव ने उन्हें मीडिया के माध्यम से बधाई दी।

22 जनवरी 2018

4 BJP Haryana MLAs as Parliamentary secretaries, petition in HC
Chandigarh

'आप' के बाद अब मुसीबत में भाजपा, हरियाणा के चार विधायकों पर गिर सकती है गाज

22 जनवरी 2018

cm yogi constituted Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
Lucknow

यूपी में नौकरियों का रास्ता खुला, अधीनस्‍थ सेवा चयन आयोग का हुआ गठन

22 जनवरी 2018

azam khan presented in front of SIT
Lucknow

जल निगम भर्ती घोटाले में आजम खां की पेशी, बोले- बहुत अपमानित कर चुकी सरकार

22 जनवरी 2018

up police recruitment portal started today
Lucknow

यूपी पुलिस भर्ती: आवेदन के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल खुला, ऐसे करें आवेदन

22 जनवरी 2018

kashi vishwnath temple security man beat shopkeeper
Varanasi

बाबा के द्वार सुरक्षाकर्मियों का अत्याचार, जवान ने दिव्यांग दुकानदार को जड़ा थप्पड़

22 जनवरी 2018

Haryana cm manohar lal reaction on kurkshetra violence
Chandigarh

'पद्मावत' को लेकर मॉल में तोड़फोड़, सीएम बोले- थिएटर वाले फिल्म न दिखाएं तो अच्छा

22 जनवरी 2018

History started coming out in excavation of lakshagrah, found human bone teeth
Meerut

'लाक्षागृह' की खुदाई में बाहर आने लगा इतिहास, मिली मानव हड्डी-दांत

22 जनवरी 2018

terrorists hurled grenade towards security forces in Khrew Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi NCR

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों पर आतंकियों ने फेंका ग्रेनेड, इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

Killing of wife of BSF Jawan, zombies thrown into the jungle
Meerut

BSF जवान की पत्नी की हत्या, जंगल में फेंकी लाश

22 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: चांद की रोशनी में आपने आइस स्केटिंग की है क्या?

शिमला में रविवार की रात में आइस स्केटिंग का सुंदर नजारा देखने को मिला। यहां चांद की रोशनी में आइस स्केटिंग की गई।

22 जनवरी 2018

6 HOSUES AND TEMPLE GUTTED DUE TO FIRE IN SHIMLA DISTRICT OF HIMACHAL PRADESH 1:02

VIDEO: शिमला के गांव में लगी आग ने लील लिया ये पौराणिक मंदिर

17 जनवरी 2018

KNOW ALL ABOUT ARMY HERITAGE MUSEUM OF SHIMLA 3:12

हिंदुस्तानी सेनाओं का पूरा इतिहास देखिए इस तीन मिनट के वीडियो में

15 जनवरी 2018

A terrible accident at the time of burning garbage in hamirpur 3:04

VIDEO: कूड़ा जलाते वक्त हुआ भयानक हादसा, 80 फीसदी जल गया शख्स

14 जनवरी 2018

CONGRESS MLA APOLOGISED FOR SLAPPING A WOMAN CONSTABLE IN SHIMLA 3:38

शिमला में कॉंस्टेबल को थप्पड़ जड़ने वाली MLA बोलीं ‘आई एम वैरी सॉरी’

29 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.