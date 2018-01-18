Download App
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   1.5 lakh rupee transfer fraud with woman in kangra

बैंक पासबुक में एंट्री कराई तो महिला के उड़ गए होश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, डरोह (कांगड़ा) Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 02:10 PM IST
1.5 lakh rupee transfer fraud with woman in kangra
हिमाचल के कांगड़ा जिले के ठंडोल गांव की एक महिला के खाते से शातिरों ने डेढ़ लाख रुपये उड़ा लिए। महिला ने इस संबंध में भवारना पुलिस थाने में केस दर्ज करवाया है।

एसएचओ कुलवंत सिंह ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। ठंडोल गांव निवासी सुषमा देवी का खाता खैरा में एक बैंक में है। उसे अपने खाते से पैसे निकलने की जानकारी नहीं थी।

वह बैंक की शाखा में पैसे निकालने गई। उसने अपनी बैंक की पासबुक में एंट्री कराई तो उसे पता चला कि खाते से 1 लाख 53 हजार रुपये निकल गए हैं। उसने इसकी जानकारी बैंक के कर्मचारियों से लेनी चाही।
