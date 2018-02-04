अपना शहर चुनें

शीतकालीन प्रवास से शिमला लौटे जयराम, अब इस एजेंडे पर होगा काम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 06:25 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर एक सप्ताह के लंबे शीतकालीन प्रवास से शिमला लौट आए हैं। 28 जनवरी को शुरू हुए कांगड़ा जिले के प्रवास में उन्होंने अधिकांश विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। इस दौरान कई विकास योजनाओं की घोषणाएं और शिलान्यास भी किए।

मुख्यमंत्री शिमला लौटने के बाद विभागों के 100 दिन के एजेंडा प्रस्तावों की समीक्षा करेंगे। अधिकांश विभागों ने चालू विकास योजनाओं और प्रस्तावित कार्ययोजनाओं का प्रारूप तैयार कर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय को भेज दिया है। 

मुख्यमंत्री अभी संबंधित विभागीय मंत्रियों और अधिकारियों के साथ प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा कर कार्ययोजनाओं को फाइनल करेंगे। मंत्रिमंडल की अगली बैठक में तय होने वाली योजनाओं को लाया जाना है। इसके अलावा जयराम सरकार अपने पहले बजट की तैयारी कर रही है। 
ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी पर काम तेज
