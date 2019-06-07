शहर चुनें

विदेश दौरे से पहले सीएम दिल्ली रवाना, जर्मनी और नींदरलैंड में करेंगे रोड शो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 01:00 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
विदेश दौरे से पहले सीएम जयराम ठाकुर आज शिमला से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। वह 10 और 13 जून को जर्मनी और नींदरलैंड में प्रस्तावित इन्वेस्टर मीट तहत रोड शो में शिरकत करेंगे। वहां पर वह उद्योगपतियों के साथ हिमाचल में निवेश पर विस्तार से चर्चा भी करेंगे।
सीएम जयराम ठाकुर उद्योग विभाग के अफसरों के साथ विदेश दौरे पर रहेंगे और 16 जून तक शिमला वापस आने का शेड्यूल है। इसके बाद 19 जून को हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक भी हो सकती है। 

netherlands cm jairam thakur germany
