सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले में हिमाचल से तीन लोग गिरफ्तार, हो सकते हैं कई खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 03:27 PM IST
CBSE Paper Leak Case Three arrested from himachal pradesh
सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले में हिमाचल से तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इनमें शिक्षक, क्लर्क और सुर्पोटिंग स्टाफ का एक कर्मचारी शामिल है।
गौर हो कि 12वीं कक्षा के अर्थशास्त्र के पेपर लीक मामले में पुलिस की ओर से यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई है। गिरफ्तार किए आरोपियों से पूछताछ के बाद और कई खुलासे हो सकते हैं।

12वीं कक्षा का अर्थशास्त्र का प्रश्न पत्र हैंड रिटर्न फॉर्म में लीक हुआ था। इस मामले की जांच के लिए सीबीएसई ने कमेटी का गठन भी किया था।

राकेश, अमित और अशोक को हिमाचल प्रदेश के डीएवी सेंटेनरी पब्लिक स्कूल ऊना से गिरफतार किया गया है। तीनों डीएवी सेंटेनरी पब्लिक स्कूल में कार्यरत है।

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल यूनिट ने इन तीनों को गिरफ्तार किया है। हिमाचल पुलिस को अभी इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं है।



   
cbse paper leak case cbse paper leak

