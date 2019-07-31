शहर चुनें

नशे में धुत कार सवार ने राहगीर को मारी टक्कर, सड़क किनारे पेड़ भी रौंद डाले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पांवटा साहिब (सिरमौर) Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 01:11 PM IST
car accident in paonta sahib sirmour himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के सिरमौर जिले में नशे में धुत कार सवार ने राहगीर को टक्कर मारकर घायल कर दिया। देहरादून पांवटा एनएच सात पर विश्वकर्मा चौक के समीप यह हादसा हआ है। कार (नंबर एचआर 26 सीए 8704) में सवार युवक हरियाणा का बताया जा रहा है।
पुलिस ने मामला दर्जकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। घायल को उपचार के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया है। नशे में धुत कार सवार सड़क किनारे पेड़, गमले, दुकान, जूस काऊंटर व नैनो कार को टक्कर मारकर एक दुकान में जा घुसा। टक्कर से दुकान का शटर भी टूट गया।  
car accident in paonta sahib sirmour himachal pradesh
