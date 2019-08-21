शहर चुनें

मनाली-लेह सड़क मार्ग को बहाल करने में जुटा बीआरओ, चलाया ऑपरेशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 03:46 PM IST
BRO Clearing Rohtang Pass Manali-Leh Highway Himachal Pradesh
- फोटो : ANI
बीआरओ मनाली-लेह सड़क मार्ग को रोहतांग के पास बहाल करने में जुटा हुआ है। बीआरओ ने इसके लिए ऑपरेशन चला रखा है। प्रदेश में अभी भी 824 सड़कें बंद हैं। शिमला और कुल्लू के ग्रामीण इलाकों में सड़कें बहने से करोड़ों की पेटियों में बंद सेब फंस गया है।
प्रदेश में बुधवार और गुरुवार को भी मौसम साफ रहने के आसार हैं। अधिकतम तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज हुई। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि प्रदेश में भारी बारिश से दो दिन में 626 करोड़ रुपये की क्षति हुई है और कुल 25 जानें गईं हैं। मानसून के दौरान अभी तक कुल 63 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
 

 
himachal pradesh bro clearing rohtang pass manali-leh highway
all tourists rescue from lahaul spiti said minister Ramlal Markanda Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

स्पीति में फंसे सभी पर्यटकों को किया रेस्क्यू, फिल्म शूटिंग के लिए आई यूनिट भी लौटी

कृषि मंत्री रामलाल मारकंडा ने कहा कि बीते दिनों लाहौल स्पीति में भारी-बारिश हुई। स्पीति में फंसे सभी पर्यटकों को रेस्क्यू कर लिया गया है।

21 अगस्त 2019

टीबी की बीमारी
Shimla

टीबी रोगियों को अस्पताल तक लाओ, 500 रुपये का नकद इनाम पाओ

21 अगस्त 2019

rain is good for apple plants in august apple season in himachal pradesh
Agriculture

बारिश से और सुर्ख होगा सेब, बढ़ेगा आकार

21 अगस्त 2019

himachali cricketer prashant chopra will play from India Team A
Local Sports

भारत की ए टीम से खेलेंगे हिमाचल के क्रिकेटर प्रशांत चोपड़ा

21 अगस्त 2019

मुख्य सचिव बीके अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

मुख्य सचिव की किताब की ब्रांडिंग में जुटा शिक्षा विभाग

21 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

सीएम ने विपक्ष पर छोड़े कटाक्ष के तीर, बोले- विपक्ष का बाढ़ से पहले ही हो गया नुकसान

21 अगस्त 2019

himachal govt will fill up 1195 posts of patwari
Shimla

पटवारियों के 1195 पद भरेगी हिमाचल सरकार, अधिसूचना जारी

21 अगस्त 2019

vidya upasak appointment cancelled in fraud recruitment case
Shimla

परिणाम में छेड़छाड़ कर भर्ती विद्या उपासक की नियुक्ति रद्द

21 अगस्त 2019

now traveling will be expensive in HRTC buses to Delhi and Chandigarh
Shimla

एचआरटीसी बसों में महंगा हुआ दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ का सफर

20 अगस्त 2019

Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Heavry Rain Three teachers and student Swept away in Flooded river
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश : पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गए तीन अध्यापक और एक छात्र

19 अगस्त 2019

