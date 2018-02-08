अपना शहर चुनें

तबादलों से बचने के लिए सरकार ने निकाला ये रास्ता, जानिए कहां मिल रही तैनाती

धर्मेंद्र पंडित, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:48 PM IST
हिमाचल में भले ही तबादलों पर प्रतिबंध लग गया हो लेकिन सरकार ने चहेतों के लिए डेपुटेशन का सहारा लिया है। विभागों से अफसरों और कर्मचारियों को डेपुटेशन पर सचिवालय लाकर उन्हें विभिन्न ब्रांचों और मंत्रियों के साथ तैनाती दी जा रही है। 

अब तक सचिवालय में करीब पचास अफसर और कर्मचारी डेपुटेशन पर पहुंच गए हैं। हैरत की बात तो यह है कि चपरासी तक को भी डेपुटेशन पर बुला लिया गया है। इन कर्मचारियों की सचिवालय की बायोमीट्रिक मशीन में हाजिरी तक नहीं लग रही है। इनमें कई कर्मचारी ऐसे भी हैं, जो तभी ड्यूटी पर आते हैं जब सचिवालय में बड़े साहब होते हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि भाजपा ने सत्ता में आने के एक सप्ताह बाद तबादलों की झड़ी लगा दी। बीते 20 दिन के भीतर 400 के करीब कर्मचारियों और अफसरों को इधर से उधर कर दिया। इसके बाद प्रदेश सरकार ने कैबिनेट की बैठक में सामान्य तबादलों पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। 
ये है डेपुटेशन का खेल 
