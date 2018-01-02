Download App
उपभोक्ताओं को राहत, हिमाचल में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर हुआ सस्ता

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 01:08 PM IST
5 rupee cut in the prices of LPG in himachal
हिमाचल में घरेलू और व्यावसायिक गैस सिलेंडर पांच रुपये सस्ता हो गया है। जनवरी में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के लिए 780 रुपये चुकाने होंगे जबकि होम डिलीवरी के 50 रुपये देने होंगे।
व्यावसायिक गैस सिलेंडर के 1385 रुपये लगेंगे जबकि होम डिलीवरी के लिए 100 रुपये देने होंगे। पहली जनवरी से पूरे प्रदेश में गैस सिलेंडरों के नए दाम लागू हो गए हैं। 

पहल योजना (डीबीटीएल) से जुड़ चुके घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को केंद्र सरकार 280 रुपये सब्सिडी बैंक खाते में लौटाएगी। गैस कनेक्शन को आधार कार्ड से लिंक नहीं कराने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को सब्सिडी नहीं मिलेगी।

अप्रैल 2017 से लेकर मार्च 2018 तक उपभोक्ताओं को सब्सिडी पर 12 गैस सिलेंडरों का कोटा मिलेगा। कोटे के सिलेंडर समाप्त करने वालों से बाजार कीमत वसूली जाएगी।
