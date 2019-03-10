शहर चुनें

भोरंज पुलिस ने दिल्ली से दबोचा प्रदेश में हेरोइन सप्लाई करने वाला सरगना

भोरंज पुलिस ने दिल्ली से दबोचा प्रदेश में हेरोइन सप्लाई करने वाला सरगना

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 11:51 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हमीरपुर। भोरंज पुलिस ने प्रदेश के युवकों को हेरोइन (चिट्टा) की सप्लाई करने वाले सरगना को दिल्ली के संत नगर से पकड़ लिया है। हमीरपुर के भोरंज में चिट्टे के साथ पकड़े गए युवकों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस की टीम शनिवार शाम को दिल्ली रवाना हुई। इसके बाद रविवार सुबह करीब 4.45 बजे एसएचओ कुलवंत की अगुवाई में टीम ने नाइजीरियन सरगना को 90.5 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ दबोच लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को दिल्ली के न्यायालय में पेश कर एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपी को भोरंज ला रही है
जानकारी के अनुसार भोरंज में बीते दिनों चिट्टे सहित कजयाण और तिहरा के दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया था। इन युवकों ने बताया कि वे आरोपी नाइजीरियन से चिट्टे की सप्लाई लेकर आए थे। दोनों आरोपियों को दबोचने के बाद पुलिस ने उनके सरगना का पता लगाकर रविवार तड़के दिल्ली में उसके आवास पर दबिश दे दी। इस दौरान उसके पास से 90.5 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने आरोपी चुक्स कॉलिंस उर्फ मेना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस की टीम में एसएचओ कुलवंत एएसआई अजय सिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल अरुण सतिंदर, एसआई यूनिट से नरेश और सनी शामिल रहे। मामले की पुष्टि डीएसपी हितेश लखनपाल ने की है।

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा
Shimla

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: हिमाचल की चार सीटों पर 19 मई को होगा मतदान, आचार संहिता लागू

हिमाचल प्रदेश में लोकसभा की चारों सीटों के लिए अंतिम एवं सातवें चरण में 19 मई को मतदान होगा। प्रदेश में 22 अप्रैल को  चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी हो जाएगी। प्रदेश के लोगों को चुनाव परिणाम के लिए भी ज्यादा इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

10 मार्च 2019

भाजपा
Shimla

चुनाव के लिए भाजपा पूरी तरह से तैयार : सतपाल सत्ती

10 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Shimla

तिब्बत विद्रोह दिवस पर बौद्ध भिक्षु की संदिग्ध मौत, जंगल में पेड़ से लटका मिला शव 

10 मार्च 2019

Himachal youth married with a woman of China
Shimla

हिमाचल के युवक ने चीन की युवती से रचाया विवाह

9 मार्च 2019

teachers attendance twice in a day in govt schools himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में शिक्षकों को अब दो वक्त लगानी होगी हाजिरी

10 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

हिमाचल: किन्नौर में दो मंजिला इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, फायर ब्रिगेड ने पाया काबू

10 मार्च 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be Congress star campaigner in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में नवजोत सिद्धू होंगे कांग्रेस के स्टार प्रचारक

10 मार्च 2019

सर्कुलर रोड पर बनेगा सबवे, मेयर ने किया शिलान्यास
Shimla

सर्कुलर रोड पर बनेगा सबवे, मेयर ने किया शिलान्यास

10 मार्च 2019

दाखो में दो मंजिला मकान जलकर राख
Rampur Bushahar

दाखो में दो मंजिला मकान जलकर राख

10 मार्च 2019

बिजली से चलने वाली गाड़ियों में उठेगा अब शहर का कचरा
Shimla

बिजली से चलने वाली गाड़ियों में उठेगा अब शहर का कचरा

10 मार्च 2019

