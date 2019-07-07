शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   हिमलैंड में बिजली की तारों में बलासट

हिमलैंड में बिजली की तारों में बलासट

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 10:56 PM IST
बिजली के तार से टकराए पक्षी और लंगूर, बत्ती गुल
हिमलैंड और आईएसबीटी में परेशान होते रहे लोग
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला। शहर के हिमलैंड के पास बारिश के कारण तार टकराने से धमाका हो गया। इससे हिमलैंड, टिंबर हाउस और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में बत्ती गुल हो गई। बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों ने मौके पर आकर मरम्मत की। करीब आधे से एक घंटे में बिजली सेवा सुचारू की गई। शहर के आईएसबीटी में भी लंगूर के कू दने से लोगों को करीब 1 घंटा बिजली संकट झेलना पड़ा। हालांकि बिजली बोर्ड शहर के हर क्षेत्र में मानसून के लिए बिजली की तारों की मरम्मत करने में लगा हुआ है। आए दिन पांजड़ी क्षेत्र में बिजली कट लगने और हाई वोल्टेज की समस्या रह रही है। जिससे लोगों के घर के बिजली उपकरण जल रहे हैं। अधिशासी अभियंता राजेश चांदला ने बताया कि हिमलैंड के समीप 11 हजार वोल्टेज की मेन लाइन पर पक्षी के टकराने से धमाका हो गया। इस कारण बिजली कट लगाने पड़े।

