अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   सीपीडब्ल्यूडी को एक माह में देना होगा टैक्स, नोटिस जारी

सीपीडब्ल्यूडी को एक माह में देना होगा टैक्स, नोटिस जारी

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:32 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला। नगर निगम ने सीपीडब्ल्यूडी को एक माह के भीतर प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का करीब एक करोड़ रुपये चुकाने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। निगम प्रशासन के अनुसार विभाग को साल 2014 के बाद से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स चुकाना है।
टैक्स को लेकर विभाग ने निगम कोर्ट में भी अपील कर रखी थी, लेकिन यहां बात नहीं बनी। विभाग का दावा था कि वह प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के दायरे में नहीं आता। वहीं, निगम का कहना था कि साल 2014 तक विभाग टैक्स भरता रहा है, लेकिन यूनिट एरिया मैथड लागू होने के बाद से विभाग टैक्स नहीं दे रहा है। अब तक का कुल टैक्स ब्याज समेत करीब एक करोड़ रुपये बनता है। विभाग को टैक्स चुकाने के लिए एक माह की मोहलत दी गई है। नगर निगम के कर सचिव सुरेश शर्मा ने कहा कि विभाग को टैक्स चुकाने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

ola and uber will provide the bike taxi facility in lucknow soon
Lucknow

जाम में भी आसान होगा सफर, शहर में जल्द नजर आएगी बाइक-टैक्सी

जल्द ही राजधानी में बाइक टैक्सी के संचालन का रास्ता खुल जाएगा। रोड टैक्स को लेकर जो रोड़े थे, उन्हें सुलझा लिया गया है।

9 फरवरी 2018

खादी बोर्ड के कार्यो में बिचौलिए प्रथाकी जाएगी समाप्त
Solan

खादी बोर्ड के कार्यो में बिचौलिए प्रथाकी जाएगी समाप्त

9 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan High Court orders CBI probe into PCPMT exam
Jaipur

पीसीपीएमटी प्रवेश की सीबीआई जांच के आदेश

9 फरवरी 2018

Akhbar mein kanpuriya
Kanpur

अब सुनिए "अखबार में कनपुरिया" अन्नू अवस्थी का हास्य अंदाज

9 फरवरी 2018

special investigation task force will inquire the kasganj conflict case
Lucknow

एसआईटी करेगी कासगंज हिंसा की जांच, हंगामे के बाद सरकार ने की घोषणा

9 फरवरी 2018

आंगनबाडी कार्यकत्री व आंगनबाडी साहियकाओ की ड्रेस मे परिवर्तन किया गया।
Meerut

आंगनबाडी कार्यकत्री व आंगनबाडी साहियकाओ की ड्रेस मे परिवर्तन किया गया।

9 फरवरी 2018

कोहाड़ के स्वर्गवास के बाद शिअद मंथन में जुटा, उपचुनावों में कोहाड़ के पौत्र या बहू को उतारने पर विचार शुरू
Jalandhar

कोहाड़ के स्वर्गवास के बाद शिअद मंथन में जुटा, उपचुनावों में कोहाड़ के पौत्र या बहू को उतारने पर विचार शुरू

9 फरवरी 2018

गुरू की ‘मर्यादा’ और शिक्षा का ‘हनन’ है यह फैसला
Amritsar

गुरू की ‘मर्यादा’ और शिक्षा का ‘हनन’ है यह फैसला

9 फरवरी 2018

हाईस्कूल अंग्रेजी प्रश्नपत्र से 3882 परीक्षार्थियों ने किया किनारा
Ambedkar Nagar

हाईस्कूल अंग्रेजी प्रश्नपत्र से 3882 परीक्षार्थियों ने किया किनारा

9 फरवरी 2018

A person worried by the system reached Darul Uloom to change the religion
Saharanpur

व्यवस्था से परेशान व्यक्ति धर्म परिवर्तन करने दारुल उलूम पहुंचा

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब कुत्ते के काटने पर नहीं लगेंगे महंगे इंजेक्शन, हिमाचल के डॉक्टर ने की ये बड़ी खोज

हिमाचल प्रदेश के डॉ उमेश भारती ने एक नई खोज की है। जिसके बाद कुत्ते और बंदर के काटने पर मरीजों का इलाज और भी सस्ता हो जाएगा।

8 फरवरी 2018

Reindeer enters residential area in paonta sahib in himachal pradesh 1:02

रिहायशी इलाके में घुसे इस जानवर ने मचा दिया हड़कंप

6 फरवरी 2018

two accused arrested in double murder case shimla 2:34

चंद घंटों में पकड़े गए हत्यारे भाई, जीजा-साले को उतारा था मौत के घाट

4 फरवरी 2018

Caught on cam: Man attacks family with axe over family dispute 3:07

VIDEO: घर में कुल्हाड़ी लेकर घुसा हमलावर और फिर...

3 फरवरी 2018

Watch Fresh snowfall drapes Shimla, Manali in white blanket 1:02

अगर इस बार भी बर्फबारी नहीं देख पाए तो जरूर देखें ये Video

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

विधानसभा में उठे सवालों पर प्रशासन ने भेजी रिपोर्ट
Etah

विधानसभा में उठे सवालों पर प्रशासन ने भेजी रिपोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

two lashkar terrorist surrender in front of police in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक को करार जवाब, लश्कर के एक आतंकी ने किया सरेंडर

9 फरवरी 2018

जब्री सवारियां उतारने का मामला पहुंचा पुलिस के पास
Mandi

जब्री सवारियां उतारने का मामला पहुंचा पुलिस के पास

9 फरवरी 2018

Tiwari did not respond to honey production
Almora

शहद उत्पादन में तिवारी जी का जवाब नहीं

9 फरवरी 2018

नए सरकार के गठन के बाद अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी संघ में चुनावी घमासान के आसार
Mandi

नए सरकार के गठन के बाद अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी संघ में चुनावी घमासान के आसार

9 फरवरी 2018

Vajyula's teachers did the schooling decoration
Bageshwar

वज्यूला के शिक्षकों ने किया विद्यालय का सुंदरीकरण

9 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.