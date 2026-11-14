Exclusive News एक्सक्लूसिव खबरें
Free E-Paper फ्री में ई-पेपर पढ़ें
ऐप डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Chandigarh-Punjab News ›   Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Pathankot inaugurates health center run by Bharat Vikas Parishad

पंजाब: हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सैनी पहुंचे पठानकोट, भारत विकास परिषद के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का किया उद्घाटन

Sat, 14 Nov 2026 02:32 PM IST
Nivedita एएनआई, चंडीगढ़
एएनआई, चंडीगढ़ Published by: Nivedita Updated Sat, 14 Nov 2026 02:32 PM IST
सार

पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सैनी इन दिनों पंजाब में काफी सक्रिय हैं। वे शनिवार को पठानकोट पहुंचे। उन्होंने भारत विकास परिषद के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के उद्घाटन समारोह किया।

विज्ञापन
Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Pathankot inaugurates health center run by Bharat Vikas Parishad
हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सैनी - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार
Follow Amar Ujala on Google News Add as a preferred
source on google

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी आज पठानकोट पहुंचे। उन्होंने भारत विकास परिषद के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के उद्घाटन समारोह में हिस्सा लिया। सैनी ने कहा कि गुरुओं ने हमें 'सरबत दा भला' का सिद्धांत सिखाया है... मेरे लिए यह बड़े सौभाग्य की बात है कि मैं 'भारत विकास परिषद' के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय और स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का उद्घाटन कर रहा हूं।
विज्ञापन


विज्ञापन


सैनी ने कहा कि यह एक ऐसा संगठन है जिसने इसी संदेश को अपना मुख्य मिशन बनाया है। आज यहां दो केंद्रों का उद्घाटन हो रहा है। एक केंद्र संगठन के आंतरिक कामकाज के लिए होगा, जबकि दूसरा लोगों की सेवा के लिए समर्पित होगा। मुझे खुशी है कि स्वामी विवेकानंद के विचारों से प्रेरित होकर 1963 में इस संगठन की स्थापना की गई थी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

Followed