पंजाब: हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सैनी पहुंचे पठानकोट, भारत विकास परिषद के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का किया उद्घाटन
पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सैनी इन दिनों पंजाब में काफी सक्रिय हैं। वे शनिवार को पठानकोट पहुंचे। उन्होंने भारत विकास परिषद के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के उद्घाटन समारोह किया।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Pathankot, Punjab | At the inauguration ceremony of Bharat Vikas Parishad Health Centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini says, "The Gurus have taught us the principle of 'Sarbat da Bhala'... It is a matter of great privilege for me to inaugurate the regional office and the healthcare centre of the 'Bharat Vikas Parishad,' an organisation that has adopted this very message as its guiding mission... Two centres are being inaugurated here today. One will serve as a hub for the organization’s internal operations, while the other will be dedicated to the service of the people... I am pleased that this organisation was founded in 1963, drawing inspiration from the vision of Swami Vivekananda..."— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026
सैनी ने कहा कि यह एक ऐसा संगठन है जिसने इसी संदेश को अपना मुख्य मिशन बनाया है। आज यहां दो केंद्रों का उद्घाटन हो रहा है। एक केंद्र संगठन के आंतरिक कामकाज के लिए होगा, जबकि दूसरा लोगों की सेवा के लिए समर्पित होगा। मुझे खुशी है कि स्वामी विवेकानंद के विचारों से प्रेरित होकर 1963 में इस संगठन की स्थापना की गई थी।