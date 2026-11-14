पंजाब: हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सैनी पहुंचे पठानकोट, भारत विकास परिषद के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का किया उद्घाटन

#WATCH | Pathankot, Punjab | At the inauguration ceremony of Bharat Vikas Parishad Health Centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini says, "The Gurus have taught us the principle of 'Sarbat da Bhala'... It is a matter of great privilege for me to inaugurate the regional office and the healthcare centre of the 'Bharat Vikas Parishad,' an organisation that has adopted this very message as its guiding mission... Two centres are being inaugurated here today. One will serve as a hub for the organization’s internal operations, while the other will be dedicated to the service of the people... I am pleased that this organisation was founded in 1963, drawing inspiration from the vision of Swami Vivekananda..."